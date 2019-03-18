Red Oak High School students have exemplified its district's mantra in all areas as several earned recognition for their grit and hard work.

Art students competed in the Visual Arts Scholastic Event where two students scored top 10 percent in the state — Tashaud West, who competed in ceramics, and Alyssa Starr, who was recognized for her two-dimensional piece.

Fourteen ROHS students earned regional medals, while five were accepted into the Texas Visual Art's Association student exhibition at the University of Texas at Austin.

Bryson Douthit — TVAA

Autumn Cook — Ceramics

Bailey Gajdica — Ceramics, TVAA

Kylie Holliday — Ceramics

Jake Valdez — Ceramics

Mary Alice Martinez — 2D

Faith Burns — 2D

Leyla Galindo — 2D, TVAA

September Daniels — 2D

Oscar Esparza — 2D

Estavious Smith — 2D, TVAA

Cadence Jenkins — 2D

Alyssa Starr — 2D

Jason Coleman – 2D

Lizbeth Vega — 2D

Tashaud West — TVAA

Red Oak elementary and middle school students competed in the UIL competition held at ROISD in early February. Seven elementary students placed first in their area of competition, while the ROHS UIL Academic team had several students place at the UIL competition at Glen Rose High School on Feb. 23.

The District Meet will take place on March 29-30.

Red Oak High School

Caleb Mullins — 3rd place Math, 6th place Number Sense

Rene Lara — 4th place Calculator Applications

Devin Wilcox — 4th place Ready Writing

Christina Garrett — 4th place Accounting

Maria Sandri — 2nd place Prose Interpretation, 4th place Literary Criticism

Jordan Mosley — 6th place Literary Criticism

Areanna Lockwood — 5th place Extemporaneous Speaking

Red Oak middle and elementary

Oscar Harms, Shields Elementary — 1st Place Music Memory

Ari Petty, Eastridge Elementary — 1st Place Maps, Graphs, and Charts

James Cranmer, ROMS — All-Star Cast, One Act Play

Alicia Cook and Ariana Mena, ROMS — 1st Place, Social Studies

Gabriel Gomez, ROMS — 1st Place, Mathematics

Ava Plunkett, ROMS — 1st Place, Impromptu Speaking

Lauren Smith, ROMS — 1st Place, Calculators

ROHS students also competed in the Destination ImagInation competition for the Greater Fort Worth Region on Feb. 23. The team, Improvers with Attitudez, earned first-place in the improv challenge, while the Locomotivators took first as well in the science challenge.

ROHS senior Drew Davis earned two $1,000 scholarships from the Destination ImgaInation GFW Region.

The two teams will compete at the state competition on March 23 in Corpus Christi.

Several Red Oak High School groups were recognized for top achievements in February competitions.

The high school cheerleading squad returned home from the USA Spirit Nationals on Feb. 22 with a first-place in Crowd Leading Cheer. The group also placed fourth in Fight Song and fifth-place in Band Chant.

The high school junior varsity color guard came in fifth place at the North Texas Colorguard Association competition on Feb. 23 at Lamar High School.

Twenty ROHS choir students received superior ratings at the UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest. On May, 14 of those students will advance to the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Competition at the University of Texas in Austin.

Those recognized included Jorge Acevedo*, Emma Cottrell*, Arianna Espinola*, Jacob Foster*, Kira Griffin*, Evelyn Hernandez*, Hannah Knight*, Madie McGregor*, Davion Mouton*, Briannah Nelson*, Alexandria Palacios*, Emma Pitts*, Katelyn Sanden*, Emilee Thornburg*, Avery Culpepper, Brenna Douthit, Saadi El-Saadi, Dareon Johnson-White, Cedric Lankford Jr. and Elida Garcia.

Names with asterisk marks will advance.