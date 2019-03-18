The Amarillo Police Department touted Sgt. Shea Lichtie and Officers Cesar Huerta, Zach Cremers and Chris Thompson for its weekly Feather in Your Cap Friday recognition.

On Jan. 12, 2019, officers were checking an Amarillo motel for wanted subjects, stolen vehicles and stolen property.

Lichtie and Huerta determined the location of a wanted woman in one of the motel rooms. Cremers and Thompson met them at the motel, and they made contact with her in the room. A male subject was also in the motel room, and drug paraphernalia was in plain view. Both subjects were detained and both were found to have warrants.

The room was held, and a search warrant was obtained to search the rest of the room. During the search, more contraband and paraphernalia was located, along with more than 11 grams of methamphetamine. The drugs and paraphernalia/contraband were booked as evidence, and a report was made. The male subject was booked in jail on his warrants. The female was not booked at the time of the incident and was released pending further investigation.

These officers work this area of town where the motel is located and are familiar with it being used by fugitives who try to rent rooms under false names to hide themselves and stolen property. Because these officers are familiar with their section of town and were proactive in working the area, 11 grams of methamphetamine were taken off the street, and two subjects involved in criminal and drug related activity were positively identified. This kind of proactive work helps keep Amarillo a safe place to live, work and play.