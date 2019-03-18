As February sales wrapped up, the Waxahachie Downtown Merchants Association donated a $2,000 check to feed local residents.

This was the second year for the association to sell the Waxahachie Downtown Dine Around card that offers local discounts. Last year, $1,750 was raised.

Waxahachie CARE Executive Director Kim Holman accepted the donation that will help fund 6,000 local meals.

"We want to thank Waxahachie for eating out during the Downtown Dine Around and tried out new downtown restaurants and visited old favorites," read a WDMA email.

The WDMA expressed thanks to all 13 downtown restaurants who participated, which included Big Al's Down The Hatch, Bistro 1115, College Street Pub, Cork & Keg, The Doves Nest, The Plaid Turtle, The Dessert Spot, Fresh Market, Panza's Tapping Italy, Pop's Burger Stand, Rice Box Express, Straight from Philly, and The Vault Smokehouse.

"We are so appreciative for everyone eating local to feed locals," read the email.