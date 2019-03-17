The Maypearl Panthers scored 20 runs in fewer than 24 hours to pick up a pair of victories against Keene and Rice.

The 10-0 win against Keene on Friday improved the Panthers to 1-1 in District 17-3A following a loss to West on Tuesday to open the district slate. Maypearl then staved off a seventh-inning Rice rally on Saturday afternoon for the 10-6 and improved to 7-4 on the season.

Maypearl returns to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Grandview.

KEENE

The Panthers slugged eight hits and capitalized on five Charger errors for the 10-0 win Friday night in Keene.

The game was scoreless through five full innings, however. The Maypearl bats then came to life to plate three runs in the sixth inning and seven more in the top of the seventh.

Arron Jett, Lex Lewis (2), Mason New, Sam Rochelle, Andrew Roland (2) and Jacob Wallace all drove in runs for the Panthers.

George Davey tossed 5.2 innings on the bump and struck out 12. He also surrendered just three hits. Roland came on in relief and tosses 1.1 innings of one-hit baseball with two strikeouts.

RICE

An eight-run fourth inning was the difference Saturday afternoon for the Maypearl Panthers against Rice.

The Owls did manage to scratch four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to make things interesting during the 10-6 Panthers win.

Jacob Wallace (2-2) launched a home run for the Panthers and plated three runs.

Arron Jett, Lex Lewis (2B) and Mason New (2B, 2 RBIs) also drove home runs.

Angel Pinter picked up the win on the mound, tossing 6.1 innings. He struck out six, walked three and allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits.