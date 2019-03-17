A promising start to the baseball season for the Red Oak Hawks culminated in one player receiving statewide recognition after his no-hitter to open the Corsicana tournament this past weekend.

Trevor Gattin then helped the Hawks defeat Joshua in their District 14-5A opener on Thursday.

Gattin was named the TXHighSchoolBaseball.com 5A honorable mention Diamond Pro Pitcher of the Week following a seven-inning no-hitter to start the Hawks weekend in Corsicana. The senior hurler struck out eight and walked three during the 3-1 Red Oak win against Robert E. Lee High School on Thursday, March 7.

The lone Lee run came in the bottom of the fifth inning after a baserunner reached on an error, advanced on an error and then scored on a third error.

TXHighSchoolBaseball.com selected Eagle Pass senior Brandon Villasenor (no-hitter, 15K) as the 5A Diamond Pro Pitcher of the Week and Willis High senior Daniel Shafer (shutout, 1H, 13K) as the runner-up.

The Hawks are off to a 10-8 start to the season and are 1-1 in District 14-5A after splitting a home-and-home series with Joshua this week.

Red Oak opened the series with a 5-0 victory Thursday in Joshua.

Gattin (3-1, 1.50 ERA) was the winning pitcher after tossing 6.2 innings of two-hit baseball. He struck out 10 Owls and walked four. Darius Bowen recorded the final out of the seventh inning to seal the shutout.

Korbin Dennis (1-2, R) and Aiden Hart (1-2, 2R, 2BB) each recorded a double for the Hawks, while Hernan Zamora (2) and Bryant Bailey drove home the three earned runs. Red Oak also scored a pair of unearned runs in the victory.

The Hawks did not fare near as well Friday night at home, however.

Joshua plated 17 runs on 15 hits and six Hawk errors for the 17-0 win.

UP NEXT

Red Oak continues its district home-and-home series format next week against Ennis. The Hawks host the Lions at 7 p.m. Tuesday and then travel to Ennis for a 7 p.m. first pitch on Friday.