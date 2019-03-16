A pair of third-inning home runs proved the Waxahachie Indians more than enough offense Friday against DeSoto.

Peyton Graham and Campbell Sullivan supplied the long balls, both two-run shots, while Jordy Fay and Graham held the Eagles bats in check for the 6-2 District 7-6A win.

Thanks to the storm that rolled through Tuesday night and the high winds that knocked down the DeSoto backstop, the Indians hosted the Eagles at Richards Park Friday afternoon as the visiting team.

"I am pleased," Waxahachie head baseball coach Tracy Wood. "I think the first thing you take from this game is that dude [Trenton Shaw] is good. That kid is 14 years old and that is crazy. I thought he was really good and we had a good plan and tried to capitalize on his offspeed stuff. We did not want to get beat by the fastball and we did a good job of that."

Wood was very much correct in his assessment of Shaw, too. The 6-foot-6 freshman lefthanded hurler showed glimpses of brilliance Friday and worked his fastball around in the mid-to-upper 80s. He struck out nine Indians over 5.1 innings of work, walked one and allowed five runs (all earned) on seven hits.

The one batter he couldn't seem to figure out was Graham, the Waxahachie shortstop and University of Oklahoma signee.

Graham finished the day 2-for-3 at the plate with the home run and a double. He was the only Indian with a multi-hit performance.

PG will be the first to tell you that he’s been struggling a little bit," Wood said. "But we are going to continue to put him in there because he is talented and we know what is going to come around for him.”

BG Winn drove in the other earned run.

Fay tossed the first six innings on the bump for the Indians, striking out four, walking one and allowing just one earned run on five hits. Graham closed out the seventh inning with a strikeout and needed just 11 pitches.

"I thought Jordy threw the ball well today," Wood said. "We still have to clean some stuff up on defense, and they know that, and we harp on that stuff all the time. But we are 2-0win district and that is where we want to be. We are fired up about that."

Waxahachie won the first game of the two-game series Monday afternoon, 13-3.

The Indians are now 7-6-1 on the season and 2-0 in District 7-6A.

UP NEXT

Waxahachie returns to action for a two-game series next week against Cedar Hill. Game one is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Richards Park, while game two is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday in Cedar Hill.