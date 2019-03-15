Clint Woodward has been named the president of the Red Oak Chamber of Commerce.

Woodward is a Waxahachie resident who has worked with Red Oak ISD as the child nutrition coordinator and buyer for three and a half years.

“It’ been an amazing adventure," Woodward said. "It’s very much a selfless position because you see how yes, you’re looking at the financials, yes you’re making sure nutrition is right, but when you look on a more granular level, you see the economically disadvantage kids and see how you’re providing something that is not always guaranteed.”

It was his job at the Waxahachie Olive Garden that brought him from New Mexico to Texas when he served as the culinary manager. In New Mexico, Woodward earned his bachelor’s degree in hotel, restaurant, tourism management and then later his Master of Business Administration from Western Governors University.

Woodward made his first appearance in relation to the chamber at the February luncheon. Afterward, he sat down to share his vision to partner with the local business community and then spoke about his private life.

Woodward has the drive to improve in life and felt the position at the chamber was ideal for challenging him.

“This really broadens out and fill my whole birth of experience," he explained. "That is one of the things that really appealed to me that I can give it my all, give everything that my knowledge base has.”

Woodward will be focused on membership growth and adding value to membership to ensure investment in the chamber will benefit local business and the community as a whole.

Woodward sings for the Vocal Majority, which is within the Barbershop Harmony Society. The Vocal Majority is a group of 100 plus men who volunteer their vocals to compete in international competitions.

“I actually have two international championships with them, the most recent this past summer. It was a commanding victory,” Woodward expressed.

Woodward had sung with the Vocal Majority since 2011 when he moved to Texas and has sung with the Barbershop Society for the past 16 years and is a life member.

“Music is such a central part of my life," Woodward explained. "I feel like the arts has given me some of the greatest joys of my life. They have created goals and have created dreams, and they continue to propel me in an inspirational way.”

He then disclosed that his faith began through music.

Woodward officially starts on March 11, and people can get to know more about him when he speaks at the March 27 chamber luncheon.

Ashley Ford | @aford_news | 469-517-1450