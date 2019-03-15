Athletic greatness will be on display June 11 at the Waxahachie Civic Center during the inaugural All-Ellis County all-star preps awards banquet, announced the Daily Light on Friday.

The nationally recognized guest speaker — who will make his first-ever public speaking appearance in Ellis County — for the debut event to honor the top high school student-athletes in Ellis County will be announced next Sunday.

The All-Ellis County all-star preps awards will celebrate the accomplishments of more than 300 county athletes and coaches across 19 sports and 15 campuses. Awards will be presented to the Player of the Year in each sport, as well as the countywide Male Athlete of the Year, Female Athlete of the Year and Coach of the Year. All-Ellis County selected athletes will be invited to attend this special awards event for free.

Over 100 football and volleyball athletes received All-Ellis County recognitions earlier this year, while the standout boys' and girls' basketball athletes will be highlighted later this month.

The All-Ellis County all-star preps awards banquet will be held at the Waxahachie Civic Center from 6—9 p.m. Tuesday, June 11. More information about the event can be found by visiting WaxahachieTX.com/preps. All-Ellis County selected athletes will receive a letter, starting in April, and as they are recognized and awarded through the end of the school year with instructions on how to claim their free ticket.

General admission tickets may be purchased for $60. A general admission ticket includes dinner, awards ceremony, and presentation by our nationally recognized guest speaker.

General admission seating is first come, first served in proximity to the speaker. General public tickets will go on sale at a later date after the All-Ellis County athletes and their guests have reserved their tickets. Seating is limited.

For more information or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Colten Crist at (469) 517-1440 or ccrist@waxahachietx.com.