Name: Mariel Esmeralda Zambrano.

Parents: Juan Diego & Carla Zambrano.

Educational or Future Plans: I plan to attend the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio in the fall of 2019, to pursue a bachelor's degree of Science in Nursing. After I complete my bachelor's degree, I plan to obtain my Masters in Nursing and pursue a career as a Nurse Anesthetist.

Clubs and Officer Positions: Four-year AHS Varsity Cheerleader, Senior Co-Captain, Four-year AHS Varsity Swimmer, Operation Graduation, Teen Outreach Program, TRIO, Junior class, HOSA.

Accomplishments/Honors: Miss Jim Wells County 1st runner-up, Miss Congeniality and Most Photogenic. Four-year varsity letter cheerleader, three-year All American Cheerleader, Senior Co-Captain. Four-year varsity letter, swim. This spring, I will receive a marketable skills achievement award in certified nursing assistant and a marketable skills achievement award in fundamentals of nursing assistant from Coastal Bend College. I am a 10-year altar server recipient, purple and red cord. In the summer of 2018 I organized the first back to school anti-bully and drug-free awareness event in conjunction with the Alice Independent School District, Alice Police Department and Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Department which provided free school supplies to the children in our community.

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice? My mother has always told me to be true to myself and to make myself a priority because at the end of the day, you’re your longest commitment.

Where do you see yourself in five years? I hope to be working as a trauma nurse in a hospital and gain experience as a nurse to work towards my Master's degree.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why? I would demolish hate. There is so much hate in our society and especially amongst the younger generation. So many kids are being bullied and so many kids are constantly belittling others, especially on social media. This has led children to commit suicide and even mass shootings. We need to change as a society and learn to be kind to one another and listen to those in need. There is help out there for everyone and definitely a lot of kindness to go around.

If you could invite three people to dinner who would they be and why? My grandfather Terry, because I would give anything to have one more moment with him especially now that I am a young adult. Sophia Bush for her activism and dedication to our environment and awareness of world events. Jennifer Lopez, for being real and influencing women to be successful and empowering. She can transition from one role to another and be successful at each one of them, Jennifer makes me proud to be a Latina!

Favorites

Food - Spaghetti.

Book - Chicken Soup for the Soul Series.

Movie - Til Death Do Us Part.

Town in Texas - San Antonio.

Vacation Spot - Miami.