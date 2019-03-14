A 63-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision alongside U.S. Highway 287 Thursday morning in Waxahachie.

The victim, 63-year-old Marie Chambers, was driving a silver 2016 Toyota Corolla north on Pigg Road at around 5 a.m. According to a Texas Department of Public Safety press release, Chambers ran a stop sign and drove into the right lane of U.S. Highway 287.

At around the same time, a white Ford E-250 utility van was driving southbound on 287 and struck Chamber’s vehicle on the driver’s side, causing both vehicles to entrap onto the center median.

DPS deputies and Ennis Police responded to the accident at around 5:23 a.m. and transported both Chambers and the driver of the van to the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center — Waxahachie. Chambers was later pronounced dead at the hospital by Ellis County Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Steve Egan. The other victim sustained minor injuries.

Chambers is survived by her husband Jeff, who serves the City of Waxahachie as the director of the Public Works Department. An investigation led by DPS is currently ongoing.