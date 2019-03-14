The Waxahachie Downtown Merchants Association board has reorganized and, while there are a few veterans, it's also received a little invigoration.

Cindy Burch, the owner of The Dove’s Nest, was selected as the president and has been involved with the association since it was initially organized. She has served as president a handful of times and is eager to promote new membership.

Amber Caverly, the owner of The Velvet Angel, serves as the vice president and has partnered with local organizations to host larger-scaled events this year. She plans to bring in additional tourism with craft beer festivities and themed shopping.

This year will be the first time for Amy Evans, owner of Board and Brush Creative Studio — Waxahachie, to serve on the board. She is currently the secretary and takes down minutes for meetings. She is a Mansfield resident and is excited to become involved in the community where her business is located.

WDMA membership is at about 90 members, and Burch encourages more local business owners to sign up and for those already involved to contribute more of their time to events and planning. Membership is $150 and automatically grants a business to be documented on a downtown map that is given to visitors.

“I think it’s very important for a business to be part of a downtown association so we can meet, form events, which we didn’t do for many years outside of the Candlelight Home Tour,” Burch said. “Everything seemed to have centered around Christmas back in the day.”

With a downtown thriving and new, young business leaders coming in, it brings in a new perspective and ideas to form more events such as the sip and stroll and the Craft Beer and Music Festival.

Burch expressed these events bring locals and outsiders to downtown Waxahachie and makes it more of a destination, which brings business.

WDMA meetings are held the first Wednesday of the month at 8:30 a.m. at the city Parks and Recreation building.

