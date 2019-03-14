The winning ways of the Midlothian Heritage girls’ soccer team continued Friday night with the Jaguars convincingly capturing their third-consecutive district championship.

Four different Jaguars found the back of the net against Alvarado during the victory, 5-0, at home on Senior Night. The win improved Heritage to 18-1-3 on the season and 7-0 in District 12-4A.

Rachel Allen scored a pair of goals for the Jaguars and added an assist. She now has a team-high 20 goals on the season.

Brynn Pollock, Kylar Kenter and Amiya Guynes also scored goals Friday night on assists by Landry Rickabaugh, Hannah Dorsey, Kenter and Logan Berumen. Taylor Golden and Jaedyn Barela recorded the clean sheet in goal.

“Coming off of that state championship last year, there were a lot of expectations for this team. I don’t feel like we have reached our full potential yet and have played a lot of players throughout the year, just trying to find the right mix of girls," Heritage head girls' soccer coach Gerald Slovacek said. "We have had a really good time, and they have big shoes to fill, but we keep winning games as a team. We are team first and, at the end of the season, having a lot of different girls — the starters and role players — getting playing time is going to be huge for us.”

For those unfamiliar with the sheer dominance of the Heritage girls’ soccer program, the numbers are quite staggering.

The Jaguars have now won 25 consecutive district matches, which includes a run of nearly three-full seasons without a district loss and a 29-31 district record over the program’s four seasons at the varsity level.

Heritage is also now 81-17-8 all-time.

UP NEXT

Heritage travels to Ferris for a 7:15 p.m. district tilt Tuesday, March 19. The Jaguars do not play over spring break.

_____

Fred Phipps/Daily Light contributed to this report.