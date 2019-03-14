Emile Elementary staff and the school’s PTA began the first phase of renovations to the school’s playground over the weekend as part of a grant the PTA was awarded in January.

The Emile Elementary PTA received a $5,000 Lowe’s Toolbox for Education grant on Jan. 15 from the Lowe’s Charitable and Educational Foundation.

The weekend renovations included creating places to play hopscotch, four square, and tic tac toe, as well as building a balancing beam and purchasing hula hoops and new balls for the students to play with.

The next phase of playground updates will include building a new swing set.

Emile Elementary is one of 545 schools across the U.S. to be awarded a Lowe’s Toolbox for Education grant this spring for improvement projects.