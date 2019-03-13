The Midlothian Heritage baseball team hosted the fourth annual Heritage Classic over the weekend and picked up three tough wins.

"I thought we played really well and I am really proud of our guys," said Heritage head baseball coach Justin Blackwell after a win in the finale Saturday night against the Godley Wildcats. "Godley is a great program. They have been in our district the last couple of years and they have been a rival of ours. They aren't in our district anymore so to have an opportunity to play them is always fun and it's always competitive.

"We finished strong in this tournament and I was hoping for a good night. I thought I our kids played well and kept their composure and did a good job."

The Jaguars began tournament action with a victory against the always-competitive Kennedale Wildcats, 5-4.

Travis Belz started on the mound and picked the win after tossing 3.2 innings of no-hit baseball. He did not allow a run and struck out four.

Jared Boisvert and Noah Nelson pitched in relief.

Caisen Clower had two hits during the win, highlighted by a three-bagger, while Cade Sumbler also tripled and Cody Moore added an extra-base hit with a double.

The Jaguars returned to action against No. 4 Iowa and took a hard-luck, late-inning loss, 13-4.

The Jaguars pulled within one run, 5-4, after five innings of action, only to allow an 8-run sixth inning spoil the evening.

Bryce Fuller pitched well on the bump for the Jaguars, leaving the team in position for a come-from-behind win after five full innings.

Cade Sumbler delivered a massive fifth-inning home run to get the Jags back into the game. Cody Moore also added two hits in this game included a double. Roc Martinez and Caisen Clower also had hits in the contest.

Heritage bounced back in game three with a 5-1 victory against China Spring behind a complete-game effort from Creed Spenrath.

Spenrath allowed just one run on two hits and struck out a program-record 13 batters.

Sumbler laced a double and accounted for an RBI, while Clower recorded a pair of RBIs.

Brayton McDaniel and Kendall Calvery also had hits in the four-run win.

The Jaguars closed out the fourth annual Heritage Classic with an 11-1 run-rule victory against Godley.

Chip King tossed a five-inning complete game, allowing one run on five hits and struck out six.

All nine Jaguars in the starting lineup recorded a hit, as the team pounded 13 hits across the five innings.

Sumbler (2-4, 3B, 2 RBIs), Clower (2-2, BB), and Roc Martinez (3-3, 2B, BB, 3 RBIs) all recorded multiple hits, while Cody Moore also had a big double and Brayton McDaniel had the walk-off single in the bottom of the 5th.

"Really, we are still just trying to find out who our guys are and are going to keep looking at it," noted Blackwell ahead of a spring break doubleheader and the start of District 17-4A the following week.

Heritage will carry a 10-3 record into a midweek doubleheader against visiting Palmer on Thursday. The first pitch of game one is slated for noon, with game two scheduled to begin around 2 p.m.