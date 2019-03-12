This records package is presented as a public service by area law enforcement and the Daily Light. A person who is arrested or accused of a crime, present at a crime scene, or identified as a suspect in any printed report is not necessarily guilty of a criminal offense. Guilt or innocence must be determined in a court of law. The Daily Light publishes all information provided by participating law enforcement agencies.

Jail records reflect that 124 individuals were arrested between March 4-10 by Ellis County law enforcement agencies. All 124 individuals — arrested on or after March 4 — are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law and include:

Wayne McCollum Detention Center

March 4

- Phillip Kendrick, 29, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

- Lateika Bradley, 28, was arrested on a warrant for theft of property, failure to identify fugitive intent and credit or debit card abuse.

- Courtney Thomas, 32, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Frankie Ledesma, 29, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.

- Michael Gutierrez, 28, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility and no drivers’ license.

- Jose Estrada, 18, was arrested for continuous sexual abuse on a child.

- Raqwuan Warren, 23, was arrested for sexual assault on a child, obstruction or retaliation and injury to a child, elderly or disabled.

- Glenn Adair, 47, was arrested for driving with an invalid license.

- Johnny Alvarado, 42, was arrested for criminal trespass.

- Aaron Stober, 44, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Brennan Morrison, 38, was arrested possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

- Timon Wafer, 41, was arrested for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and failure to identify fugitive intent.

- Lucas Green, 34, was arrested for a probation violation for harassment.

- Alexis Martinez, 34, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and burglary of a habitation.

March 5

- Matthew Brooks, 30, was arrested for theft of property greater than $30,000 but fewer than $150,000.

- Thomas Trammell, 29, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.

- Shawn East, 43, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, driving with an invalid license, failure to display drivers’ license and expired registration.

- Eliseo Castro, 31, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of a controlled substance.

- Phillip Hartley, 29, was arrested for indecent sexual contact with a child.

- Paul Morrissey, 55, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of a controlled substance.

- Gautama Hiebert, 32, was arrested for driving with an invalid license – third infraction.

- Branden Bernal, 32, was arrested on a commitment order for an accident involving injury.

- Teneil Yates, 43, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Robert Blanscet, 41, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance and unlawful possession of metal or body armor by a felon.

- Khoa Nguyen, 26, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

- Chasidy Archer, 34, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana and tampering or fabricating with physical evidence.

- Ashton Thompson, 23, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.

- Mark Huff, 26, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

- Dillon White, 26, was arrested for possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance and driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.

- Felimon Fierro, 53, was arrested for criminal trespass and criminal mischief greater than $100 but fewer than $750.

- Luis Hernandez, 24, was arrested for a probation violation for aggravated robbery.

- Kelvin, Griffin, 22, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

March 6

- Bryce Porter, 32, was arrested for a class C violation for speeding and public intoxication.

- David Perales, 29, was arrested for greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 2 controlled substance.

- Chad McDonald, 40, was arrested for fewer than two ounces of marijuana and possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Cenethia Collins, 36, was arrested for continuous violence against the family, driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction, speeding 84 miles in a 70 miles per hour, failure to maintain financial responsibility, a class C violation for no operator’s license and driving with a suspended license.

- Victor Tinajero, 20, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of a controlled substance.

- Kenny Zips, 51, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated – third infraction.

- Jimmy Myers, 47, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

- Phillips Huskins, 37, was arrested for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

- Zachary Hoover, 25, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Anna Hardy, 42, was arrested for theft of property over $100.

- Ricardo Garza, 41, was arrested for evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with an expired license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

- Tommy Bernal, 37, was arrested on a warrant for driving with an invalid license, no driver’s license, expired vehicle registration and no proof of financial responsibility.

- Fred Perez, 54, was arrested for a parole violation.

- Trevor Nielsen, 17, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance in a drug-free zone.

- Marilyn Miller, 35, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of a controlled substance.

- Derek Allen, 40, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of a controlled substance.

- Miguel Figueroa, 24, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Reginald Hegwood, 53, was arrested for failure to comply with sex offender registration and failure to signal a lane change.

- Destiny Redwine, 18, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Rashawn Howell, 19, was arrested for possession of fewer than 28 grams of a Grade 3 controlled substance.

- Gonzalo Salinas, 54, was arrested for failure to identify fugitive intent and assault by contact.

March 7

- Richard Flores, 52, was arrested for theft of property greater than $100 but fewer than $750.

- Christopher Long, 45, was arrested for theft of property, public intoxication and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

- Jonathan Lindauer, 27, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – second infraction.

- George Lopez, 39, was arrested for failure to identify fugitive intent and parole violation.

- Jarrod Glaze, 40, was arrested for possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Jonathon Owens, 35, was arrested on a warrant for unlawful carrying of a weapon.

- Deon Gardner, 18, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Tucker Thomas, 24, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of a controlled substance.

- Bernard Dixson, 39, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

- Daniel Escobar, 53, was arrested for manufacture or delivery of greater than four grams but fewer than 200 grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance and possession of greater than two ounces but fewer than four ounces of marijuana.

- Melody Richards, 49, was arrested for the manufacture or delivery of greater than four grams but fewer than 200 grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance and possession of greater than two ounces but fewer than four ounces of marijuana.

- Mitchell Denson, 29, was arrested for possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Valerie Moreno, 23, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Anthony Sexton, 48, was arrested on a bench warrant.

- Earnest Harrell, 30, was arrested for indecent exposure and condition of probation.

- James Turley, 19, was arrested on a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

- Jeffrey Guinn, 43, was arrested for expired driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

- Ricky Tutton, 52, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of a controlled substance.

- Oscar Lopez, 52, was arrested on a commitment order for driving with an invalid license – third infraction.

- Kira Mott, 40, was arrested for theft of property greater than $2,500 but fewer than $30,000.

- Johnathon Fulton, 39, was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, possession of greater than two ounces but fewer than four ounces of marijuana, possession of fireworks, failure to appear, no seat belt and speeding.

- Nicolas Cihak, 26, was arrested for the manufacture or delivery of greater than four grams but fewer than 200 grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance and driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.

March 8

- Adam Davis, 30, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.

- Juan Hernandez, 24, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance, possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana and ICE detainer.

- Johnny Rodgers, 41, was arrested for public intoxication and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Nathan Hutton, 35, was arrested for forgery of a financial instrument and credit or debit card abuse.

- Jessica Whiddon, 35, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance, possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance and fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Bryon Jones, 24, was arrested on a commitment order for a falsified drug test.

- Toney Coleman, 31, was arrested for a parole violation.

- Curtis Bagsby, 52, was arrested for a parole violation.

- Jennifer McMillian, 34, was arrested for theft of services greater than $750 but fewer than $2,500 and theft of service greater than $100.

- Daniel Rojas, 19, was arrested on a commitment order for sexual assault and indecency with a child.

- Edward Reavis, 27, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, possession of fewer than 28 grams of a Grade 3 controlled substance and tampering or fabricating with physical evidence.

- Gerald Henderson, 42, was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of firearm, speeding and no driver’s license.

- John Cook, 43, was arrested for theft of property greater than $100 but fewer than $750 and fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of writing.

- Salvador Salinas, 36, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.

- Byron Gibson, 49, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Marcos Sanchez, 24, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

- Wakefield Lockhart, 32, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated.

- Broderick Knavel, 20, was arrested for assault on a family or household member.

- Randy Woods, 31, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Jase Odom, 33, was arrested for animal at large, driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction, expired registration and failure to display driver’s license.

- Marshall Rife, 25, was arrested for invasive visual recording.

- Barnes Council, 48, was arrested for a parole violation.

- Marisa Galindo, 33, was arrested for a class C violation for public consumption and littering.

- Denise Herron, 51, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.

- Alonzo Mendez, 23, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Kaquiala McGee, 27, was arrested for theft of property greater than $100 but fewer than $750.

March 9

- Scott Depan, 26, was arrested for possession of greater than four grams but fewer than 400 grams of a Grade 2 controlled substance.

- Andrew Woodrum, 21, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance.

- Cera Fairchild, 28, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.

- Haleigh Garcia, 24, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.

- Joshua Fails, 34, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

- Brandon Jarratt, 37, was arrested for tampering or fabricating with physical evidence, possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance, resisting arrest search or transportation, and failure to identify fugitive intent.

- Paul Jones, 25, was arrested for possession of fewer than 28 grams of a Grade 3 controlled substance in a drug-free zone.

- Tristan Usery, 19, was arrested for public intoxication.

- Jonathan Saxon, 30, was arrested for a parole violation.

- Billy Simpson, 39, was arrested for solicitation without a permit.

- Mary Wood, 50, was arrested for theft.

- Tamerica Woods, 28, was arrested for fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of writing.

- Randall Bruce, 40, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance and driving while intoxicated.

- Miguel Garcia, 17, was arrested for evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle.

- Roberto Hernandez, 54, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – third infraction.

March 10

- John Medrow, 40, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.

- Joshua Overdirth, 38, was arrested for expired motor vehicle registration, driving with an invalid license and violation of a promise to appear.

- Michael Rich, 35, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Julio Ruiz, 35, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

- Adam Bradley, 29, was arrested for possession of greater than four grams but fewer than 200 grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Angel Morales, 30, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance and tampering or fabricating with physical evidence.

- Christopher Owen, 37, was arrested for public intoxication.

- Thomas Trammell, 29, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.