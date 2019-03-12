This records package is presented as a public service by area law enforcement and the Daily Light. A person who is arrested or accused of a crime, present at a crime scene, or identified as a suspect in any printed report is not necessarily guilty of a criminal offense. Guilt or innocence must be determined in a court of law. The Daily Light publishes all information provided by participating law enforcement agencies.
Jail records reflect that 124 individuals were arrested between March 4-10 by Ellis County law enforcement agencies. All 124 individuals — arrested on or after March 4 — are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law and include:
Wayne McCollum Detention Center
March 4
- Phillip Kendrick, 29, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
- Lateika Bradley, 28, was arrested on a warrant for theft of property, failure to identify fugitive intent and credit or debit card abuse.
- Courtney Thomas, 32, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.
- Frankie Ledesma, 29, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.
- Michael Gutierrez, 28, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility and no drivers’ license.
- Jose Estrada, 18, was arrested for continuous sexual abuse on a child.
- Raqwuan Warren, 23, was arrested for sexual assault on a child, obstruction or retaliation and injury to a child, elderly or disabled.
- Glenn Adair, 47, was arrested for driving with an invalid license.
- Johnny Alvarado, 42, was arrested for criminal trespass.
- Aaron Stober, 44, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.
- Brennan Morrison, 38, was arrested possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
- Timon Wafer, 41, was arrested for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and failure to identify fugitive intent.
- Lucas Green, 34, was arrested for a probation violation for harassment.
- Alexis Martinez, 34, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and burglary of a habitation.
March 5
- Matthew Brooks, 30, was arrested for theft of property greater than $30,000 but fewer than $150,000.
- Thomas Trammell, 29, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.
- Shawn East, 43, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, driving with an invalid license, failure to display drivers’ license and expired registration.
- Eliseo Castro, 31, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of a controlled substance.
- Phillip Hartley, 29, was arrested for indecent sexual contact with a child.
- Paul Morrissey, 55, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of a controlled substance.
- Gautama Hiebert, 32, was arrested for driving with an invalid license – third infraction.
- Branden Bernal, 32, was arrested on a commitment order for an accident involving injury.
- Teneil Yates, 43, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.
- Robert Blanscet, 41, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance and unlawful possession of metal or body armor by a felon.
- Khoa Nguyen, 26, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
- Chasidy Archer, 34, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana and tampering or fabricating with physical evidence.
- Ashton Thompson, 23, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.
- Mark Huff, 26, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
- Dillon White, 26, was arrested for possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance and driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.
- Felimon Fierro, 53, was arrested for criminal trespass and criminal mischief greater than $100 but fewer than $750.
- Luis Hernandez, 24, was arrested for a probation violation for aggravated robbery.
- Kelvin, Griffin, 22, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.
March 6
- Bryce Porter, 32, was arrested for a class C violation for speeding and public intoxication.
- David Perales, 29, was arrested for greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 2 controlled substance.
- Chad McDonald, 40, was arrested for fewer than two ounces of marijuana and possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.
- Cenethia Collins, 36, was arrested for continuous violence against the family, driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction, speeding 84 miles in a 70 miles per hour, failure to maintain financial responsibility, a class C violation for no operator’s license and driving with a suspended license.
- Victor Tinajero, 20, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of a controlled substance.
- Kenny Zips, 51, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated – third infraction.
- Jimmy Myers, 47, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
- Phillips Huskins, 37, was arrested for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- Zachary Hoover, 25, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.
- Anna Hardy, 42, was arrested for theft of property over $100.
- Ricardo Garza, 41, was arrested for evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with an expired license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Tommy Bernal, 37, was arrested on a warrant for driving with an invalid license, no driver’s license, expired vehicle registration and no proof of financial responsibility.
- Fred Perez, 54, was arrested for a parole violation.
- Trevor Nielsen, 17, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
- Marilyn Miller, 35, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of a controlled substance.
- Derek Allen, 40, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of a controlled substance.
- Miguel Figueroa, 24, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.
- Reginald Hegwood, 53, was arrested for failure to comply with sex offender registration and failure to signal a lane change.
- Destiny Redwine, 18, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.
- Rashawn Howell, 19, was arrested for possession of fewer than 28 grams of a Grade 3 controlled substance.
- Gonzalo Salinas, 54, was arrested for failure to identify fugitive intent and assault by contact.
March 7
- Richard Flores, 52, was arrested for theft of property greater than $100 but fewer than $750.
- Christopher Long, 45, was arrested for theft of property, public intoxication and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Jonathan Lindauer, 27, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – second infraction.
- George Lopez, 39, was arrested for failure to identify fugitive intent and parole violation.
- Jarrod Glaze, 40, was arrested for possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.
- Jonathon Owens, 35, was arrested on a warrant for unlawful carrying of a weapon.
- Deon Gardner, 18, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.
- Tucker Thomas, 24, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of a controlled substance.
- Bernard Dixson, 39, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
- Daniel Escobar, 53, was arrested for manufacture or delivery of greater than four grams but fewer than 200 grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance and possession of greater than two ounces but fewer than four ounces of marijuana.
- Melody Richards, 49, was arrested for the manufacture or delivery of greater than four grams but fewer than 200 grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance and possession of greater than two ounces but fewer than four ounces of marijuana.
- Mitchell Denson, 29, was arrested for possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.
- Valerie Moreno, 23, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.
- Anthony Sexton, 48, was arrested on a bench warrant.
- Earnest Harrell, 30, was arrested for indecent exposure and condition of probation.
- James Turley, 19, was arrested on a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
- Jeffrey Guinn, 43, was arrested for expired driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Ricky Tutton, 52, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of a controlled substance.
- Oscar Lopez, 52, was arrested on a commitment order for driving with an invalid license – third infraction.
- Kira Mott, 40, was arrested for theft of property greater than $2,500 but fewer than $30,000.
- Johnathon Fulton, 39, was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, possession of greater than two ounces but fewer than four ounces of marijuana, possession of fireworks, failure to appear, no seat belt and speeding.
- Nicolas Cihak, 26, was arrested for the manufacture or delivery of greater than four grams but fewer than 200 grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance and driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.
March 8
- Adam Davis, 30, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.
- Juan Hernandez, 24, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance, possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana and ICE detainer.
- Johnny Rodgers, 41, was arrested for public intoxication and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.
- Nathan Hutton, 35, was arrested for forgery of a financial instrument and credit or debit card abuse.
- Jessica Whiddon, 35, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance, possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance and fewer than two ounces of marijuana.
- Bryon Jones, 24, was arrested on a commitment order for a falsified drug test.
- Toney Coleman, 31, was arrested for a parole violation.
- Curtis Bagsby, 52, was arrested for a parole violation.
- Jennifer McMillian, 34, was arrested for theft of services greater than $750 but fewer than $2,500 and theft of service greater than $100.
- Daniel Rojas, 19, was arrested on a commitment order for sexual assault and indecency with a child.
- Edward Reavis, 27, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, possession of fewer than 28 grams of a Grade 3 controlled substance and tampering or fabricating with physical evidence.
- Gerald Henderson, 42, was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of firearm, speeding and no driver’s license.
- John Cook, 43, was arrested for theft of property greater than $100 but fewer than $750 and fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of writing.
- Salvador Salinas, 36, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.
- Byron Gibson, 49, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.
- Marcos Sanchez, 24, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
- Wakefield Lockhart, 32, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated.
- Broderick Knavel, 20, was arrested for assault on a family or household member.
- Randy Woods, 31, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of a Grade 1 controlled substance.
- Jase Odom, 33, was arrested for animal at large, driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction, expired registration and failure to display driver’s license.
- Marshall Rife, 25, was arrested for invasive visual recording.
- Barnes Council, 48, was arrested for a parole violation.
- Marisa Galindo, 33, was arrested for a class C violation for public consumption and littering.
- Denise Herron, 51, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.
- Alonzo Mendez, 23, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.
- Kaquiala McGee, 27, was arrested for theft of property greater than $100 but fewer than $750.
March 9
- Scott Depan, 26, was arrested for possession of greater than four grams but fewer than 400 grams of a Grade 2 controlled substance.
- Andrew Woodrum, 21, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance.
- Cera Fairchild, 28, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.
- Haleigh Garcia, 24, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.
- Joshua Fails, 34, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
- Brandon Jarratt, 37, was arrested for tampering or fabricating with physical evidence, possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance, resisting arrest search or transportation, and failure to identify fugitive intent.
- Paul Jones, 25, was arrested for possession of fewer than 28 grams of a Grade 3 controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
- Tristan Usery, 19, was arrested for public intoxication.
- Jonathan Saxon, 30, was arrested for a parole violation.
- Billy Simpson, 39, was arrested for solicitation without a permit.
- Mary Wood, 50, was arrested for theft.
- Tamerica Woods, 28, was arrested for fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of writing.
- Randall Bruce, 40, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance and driving while intoxicated.
- Miguel Garcia, 17, was arrested for evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle.
- Roberto Hernandez, 54, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – third infraction.
March 10
- John Medrow, 40, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.
- Joshua Overdirth, 38, was arrested for expired motor vehicle registration, driving with an invalid license and violation of a promise to appear.
- Michael Rich, 35, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.
- Julio Ruiz, 35, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
- Adam Bradley, 29, was arrested for possession of greater than four grams but fewer than 200 grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.
- Angel Morales, 30, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance and tampering or fabricating with physical evidence.
- Christopher Owen, 37, was arrested for public intoxication.
- Thomas Trammell, 29, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.