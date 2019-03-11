An icy-cold plunge into the deep end of the pool at the Waxahachie Family YMCA wasn't exactly how one school board member envisioned his Friday afternoon.

He sure did enjoy the fundraising money associated with the dive, though.

YMCA Executive Director Jon McLaughlin set an original fundraising goal for the annual giving campaign at $80,000 and, with the help of six community leaders, the organization is at 72 percent of that total as of Friday.

Waxahachie locals took it upon themselves to help raise the most money to contribute to the Waxahachie giving campaign. Those people included Dustry Autrey, the Waxahachie ISD board president; Matt Authier with Gateway Mortgage; Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce President Sandy King; Marcus Armstrong with Community National Bank and Trust; Paul Box with Edward Jones; and Michele Wilson with the YMCA.

Autrey came in first place with $3,724 raised, while Box trailed with $3,348 and Authier followed with at $2,635.

Autrey did a classic can opener into the YMCA pool that was at least below 43 degrees on the deep end. He represented the Waxahachie Lions Club and promoted the Hachie 50 coming up May 4. He also said his efforts benefit the students in WISD.

He jumped in with the outside temperature at 78 degrees and said, "It's gonna be cold no matter what."

Before McLaughlin joined Autrey in the jump off a diving board, he noted the YMCA pool offered 800 lessons in 2018.

A total of $74,000 was raised by the annual campaign in 2018 and was able to provide $124,000 in financial assistance. McLaughlin explained that for every dollar, the YMCA was able to contribute $1.42.

McLaughlin said he hoped to hit the goal of $80,000 by March. Giving can take place online or by reaching out to the YMCA. Donors who give a $1,000 or more will have a banner hung up in the gymnasium for the next calendar year.

McLaughlin thanked the individuals who participated in the drive and said more people would be included next year.