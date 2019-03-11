Waxahachie community members recently gathered to celebrate individuals that have made a difference in the community through business, volunteerism and leadership.
The Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Chamber Excellence Awards where 12 individuals and companies were honored on Feb. 28 at the Waxahachie Civic Center.
“If there is one thing I learned in 2018, it is that people are good and they will go to great lengths to spread that goodness," said Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce President Sandy King. "We are truly blessed here in Waxahachie with so many leaders who step outside of what is expected of them and choose to give back to our community with everything they have. It’s a beautiful thing.”
Over 360 people dressed their finest and joined friends, family and coworkers. My Sister's Affair catered a delicious meal with greens, potatoes, beef and pork that was served with a delightful chutney sauce. As patrons trickled in and dinner was served, the community gathered to catch up and take selfies to commemorate the moment.
Attendees wined down with free wine sponsored by the chamber, as well as craft and domestic drafts provided by Railport Brewing Company and served by The Paid Turtle Drafthouse.
The evening began with Ellis County District Attorney Patrick Wilson delivering a heartfelt thank you to those in attendance. Wilson, who served as the evening's emcee, provided a touching story about his childhood desire to never return home, only to disclose that he has only had two addresses on his driver's license — both in Waxahachie.
Those who earned awards the previous year presented to this year's winners.
Mable Frame Award
Winner — John and Arlene Hamilton
Nominees:
— Al Mack, Big Al's Down the Hatch
— Matt Pitman, Meat Church BBQ
— Richard and Shannon Womack, Railport Brewing Co.
Ambassador of the Year
Winner — Jonathan Bell, Convenant Life Church
Nominees:
— Jeff Trojacek, Hawk Security
— Kimberly Rumfield, Keller Williams Realty
— Paul Colwell, Edward Jones
Leadership Waxahachie
Winner — Shelle Blaylock, Waxahachie ISD
Nominees:
— Chelsea Holder, Town Square Title Co., LLC
—Elizabeth Bravo, H-E-B
— Ellie Gates, Lonestar Business Coaching
Keep Waxahachie Beautiful
Winner — Acker Home Team/Acker Construction
Nominees:
— Aspen Community Development
— Daymark Living
— John Houston Custom Homes
Nonprofit Organization of the Year
Winner — The Miracle League of Ellis County
Nominees:
— The Lions Club
— Pow Wow Players, Waxahachie High Drama Department
— The Waxahachie Project
Small Business of the Year
Winner — Bat Security Services
Nominees:
— Community National Bank & Trust of Texas
— Gateway Mortgage Group, LLC
— Fresh Market Coffee
— Multitudes
Newcomer of the Year
Winner — Ellis County Women in Business
Nominees:
— Maverick Drone and Photography Services
— The Waxahachie Sun
— Ellis County Youth Expo
Large Business of the Year
Winner —Chick-fil-A Waxahachie
Nominees:
—Citizens National Bank of Texas
— Oncor
— Urban Air Trampoline Park
Industry of the Year
Winner — Americase, LLC
Nominees:
— Dartco of Texas, LLC
— James Hardie
— Lippert Components
— Walgreens Distribution Center