Waxahachie community members recently gathered to celebrate individuals that have made a difference in the community through business, volunteerism and leadership.

The Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Chamber Excellence Awards where 12 individuals and companies were honored on Feb. 28 at the Waxahachie Civic Center.

“If there is one thing I learned in 2018, it is that people are good and they will go to great lengths to spread that goodness," said Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce President Sandy King. "We are truly blessed here in Waxahachie with so many leaders who step outside of what is expected of them and choose to give back to our community with everything they have. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Over 360 people dressed their finest and joined friends, family and coworkers. My Sister's Affair catered a delicious meal with greens, potatoes, beef and pork that was served with a delightful chutney sauce. As patrons trickled in and dinner was served, the community gathered to catch up and take selfies to commemorate the moment.

Attendees wined down with free wine sponsored by the chamber, as well as craft and domestic drafts provided by Railport Brewing Company and served by The Paid Turtle Drafthouse.

The evening began with Ellis County District Attorney Patrick Wilson delivering a heartfelt thank you to those in attendance. Wilson, who served as the evening's emcee, provided a touching story about his childhood desire to never return home, only to disclose that he has only had two addresses on his driver's license — both in Waxahachie.

Those who earned awards the previous year presented to this year's winners.

Mable Frame Award

Winner — John and Arlene Hamilton

Nominees:

— Al Mack, Big Al's Down the Hatch

— Matt Pitman, Meat Church BBQ

— Richard and Shannon Womack, Railport Brewing Co.

Ambassador of the Year

Winner — Jonathan Bell, Convenant Life Church

Nominees:

— Jeff Trojacek, Hawk Security

— Kimberly Rumfield, Keller Williams Realty

— Paul Colwell, Edward Jones

Leadership Waxahachie

Winner — Shelle Blaylock, Waxahachie ISD

Nominees:

— Chelsea Holder, Town Square Title Co., LLC

—Elizabeth Bravo, H-E-B

— Ellie Gates, Lonestar Business Coaching

Keep Waxahachie Beautiful

Winner — Acker Home Team/Acker Construction

Nominees:

— Aspen Community Development

— Daymark Living

— John Houston Custom Homes

Nonprofit Organization of the Year

Winner — The Miracle League of Ellis County

Nominees:

— The Lions Club

— Pow Wow Players, Waxahachie High Drama Department

— The Waxahachie Project

Small Business of the Year

Winner — Bat Security Services

Nominees:

— Community National Bank & Trust of Texas

— Gateway Mortgage Group, LLC

— Fresh Market Coffee

— Multitudes

Newcomer of the Year

Winner — Ellis County Women in Business

Nominees:

— Maverick Drone and Photography Services

— The Waxahachie Sun

— Ellis County Youth Expo

Large Business of the Year

Winner —Chick-fil-A Waxahachie

Nominees:

—Citizens National Bank of Texas

— Oncor

— Urban Air Trampoline Park

Industry of the Year

Winner — Americase, LLC

Nominees:

— Dartco of Texas, LLC

— James Hardie

— Lippert Components

— Walgreens Distribution Center