The threat of rain moved the Waxahachie Indians district opener up to Monday afternoon and from DeSoto to Richards Park.

And the Indians bats certainly got the memo.

Waxahachie allowed DeSoto to hang a three-spot in the top of the first inning and then promptly plated two runs in the first, two in the second and three in the third of the eventual run-rule win, 13-3.

Waxahachie sealed the District 7-6A opening victory with a six-run sixth inning.

Casey Kelly recorded the win on the bump for the Indians, tossing six innings of three-run baseball (zero earned) with eight strikeouts and no walks. He needed just 64 pitches to complete the outing.

Sage Hampton (3-4, 2 2B) and Campbell Sullivan (3-5, 3B) led Waxahachie at the plate with a team-high 3 RBIs. Adam Carrizales (1-4), DJ Hollywood (1-4) and Aaron Tesei (2-3) all drove in two runs.

Waxahachie outhit DeSoto 15-3 and both teams committed two errors.

The victory evened The Tribes overall season record at 6-6-1.

The two teams return to action at 7 p.m. Friday in DeSoto.