WAXAHACHIE

The Waxahachie Impact Fee Advisory Committee has received a five-year summary report on the full impact of the city's water, sewer and roadway fees.

The city’s first water and sewer impact fees were adopted in August 2001, while the first roadway impact fees were approved in November 2008. Assistant City Manager Tommy Ludwig said the impact fees could be used for water, sewer and roadway improvements that are not already planned in the city’s budget.

“You can use impact fees to fund that service for an impact fee-eligible project,” Assistant City Manager Tommy Ludwig remarked. “That’s one potential option.”

The advisory committee received a five-year summary for the city’s impact fees during their meeting Wednesday in the City Council Conference Room at City Hall. Chairman Rick Keeler said the report illustrates impact fee revenues and expenditures that have been collected from Oct. 2012 to Sept. 2018.

“No stone is left unturned,” Keeler remarked.

According to the report, the total ending balance for water and sewer impact fees was $769,202.20 for the 2012-13 fiscal year. That ending balance grew to $7,426,742.21 by the 2017-18 fiscal year, with an expense total of $178,000.29 going toward the water distribution system master plan update and the wastewater treatment and collection systems master plan update.

Funds were also used for improvements to Waxahachie High School, the Legacy Grove sewer and the North Grove Business Park.

Comparatively, roadway impact fees for the city’s seven service areas have grown from an ending balance of $628,562.18 to $3,324,591.14 during the five years. Roadway expenditures include an update to the roadway impact fee update and the North Grove Boulevard development.

Anticipated expenditures for the 2018-19 fiscal year include improving the Farm-to-Market 664 water line project, the BNSF water line project, wastewater treatment plant improvements and debt service associated with impact fee bond issuances.

“We’re looking to the future,” planning director Shon Brooks remarked. “What does the future hold for us, what do our land uses propose, and how much wastewater are we projecting? We don’t know what the potential is for future development.”

Keeler stated although their last update was three years ago, the committee hopes to hold more updates to this plan, estimating that their next meeting will be hosted sometime in the fall.

“This was the first of these type of meetings,” Keeler stated. “We want to make sure the impact fees aren’t too high for impact development, but they do cover the cost for water, sewers and roadways.”

An update to the city’s water, sewer and roadway impact fees are estimated to begin later this year, and revenues and expenses for the 2018-19 fiscal year will be reviewed during the committee’s next meeting in the fall.