An average day for David Glenn Smith starts at 4 a.m. He spends the first few hours of his day researching the numerous topics he enjoys and prepares for what the day holds.

He then goes to work at his business, Glenn’s Warehouse Carpets, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. before helping take care of his parents with his younger siblings.

The business was opened by Smith’s father and Smith later came in as a partner. His business goes beyond carpets by sponsoring events and organizations like the Ellis County Youth Expo and Waxahachie’s Old Fashioned Singing

With the time he has left, he writes poetry, presents to local organizations and even learns hobbies along the way.

During the summers, Smith helps with the Gingerbread Trail by stocking the houses with water for visiting guests.

He enjoys doing any extra job in Waxahachie that needs assistance and especially loves spending time with his three grandkids.

See, Smith is an entrepreneur after coming into the family business. Now, he has a new title: David Glenn Smith is an Ellis County Hero. To be recognized as an Ellis County Hero in the entrepreneur category, the person has to operate a business or businesses, taking on greater than normal financial risks in order to do so.

But don’t just take our word for it. Pat Smith, who nominated David and happens to be his wife, summed up his impact on the Ellis County community perfectly.

She explained: Although David Glenn Smith is not a certified teacher, he is an educator in every sense.

He has a wide variety of interests and eagerly shares them with the community. He's continually asked to give programs on his different interests to all kinds of groups, clubs, churches and organizations throughout Ellis County and beyond.

His subjects include growing Iris (and was instrumental in having the Iris named the official Waxahachie flower), cattle trails, the cowboy way of life, cowboy poetry, history of circuit preachers, classical Spanish and Renaissance art.

Smith’s presentations and classes are instructional, poignant and sometimes humorous. He has recited his original cowboy poetry at Stagecoach Cowboy Church, First Baptist Church Waxahachie, Baylor Baptist Church Ennis, Ellis County Museum Brown Bag Series, Nash Victory Club, Heirloom Club, Century Club, First United Methodist Church Waxahachie and Global High School.

He especially loves reciting his poetry at the annual Cowboy Poetry Gathering at Sul Ross University in Alpine. In fact, he will Skype his reading for Dear Day from Sul Ross this year to Dunaway Elementary School.

His poetry is regularly published and he has even published two cowboy poetry books.

Smith was once a volunteer art docent at the Dallas Museum of Fine Arts for 12 years.

He was commissioned to write and recite an original cowboy poem celebrating the 2017 Shawnee Cattle Trail Texas Historical Marker Commemoration, the Ellis County Museum Christmas program, the Chautauqua Birthday Celebration in 2017, and the Night Walk for the Ellis County Master Naturalists.

He is a twice-yearly longtime teacher of community classes with Waxahachie ISD Lighthouse for Learning, concentrating on the history of boots, hats, Texas ranches, chuckwagon cooking and cattle trails in the old West.

He has played Santa Claus many years for a pre-K class that his daughter teaches and enthralled students with his "Johnny Appleseed" persona.

Smith is currently presenting the 16th year of his series, "Understanding the Bible through Christian Art Masterpieces," at First United Methodist Church. The theme this year is plants and foods of the Bible.

He is a board member for the Ellis County Museum and the Lighthouse for Learning; and volunteers for Downtown Merchants Association, Chautauqua, Chamber of Commerce and First United Methodist Church.

Smith is definitely a lifelong learner and truly believes in the importance of education. At 65, he began taking mandolin lessons.

He is a self-taught and natural born teacher.

His presentations are very informative and easy going. He has a natural way of presenting information that piques the listener's curiosity to want to know more. He researches his favorite themes for hours and is thrilled to share what he has learned.

As an unpaid educator in many of these situations, his salary comes from the intrinsic joy he receives from studying and sharing with others.

Sometimes the organizations worry that if they don't pay a stipend, he won’t return. But little do they know that he would pay them just to be able to come and talk.

His dad, Glenn Smith, first opened Glenn’s Warehouse Carpets as Glenn Smith Installations in Ennis in 1976. David later joined and took over the operation. The two eventually moved the business to Waxahachie in 1996.

————

Samantha Douty, @SamanthaDouty

469-517-1451