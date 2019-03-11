The annual Big Green Relays were hosted by Waxahachie ISD on Friday afternoon at Stuart B. Lumpkins Stadium.
The Waxahachie girls' track-and-field team continued their dominant season with a first-overall finish in the team standings — and it wasn't even close.
Backed by a new school record set in the 4x200-meter relay (Madison Babers, Mache Jefferson, Naija Keith and Ra' Necia Tucker, 1:40.79), the Lady Indians tallied 201 team points. Temple finished second with 89.
Emma Curry, who won the 800-meter run and 1600-meter run, was named the top female athlete of the Big Green Relays, finishing with 33 individual points.
The distance team of Cori Morgan, Alyson Moore, Emily Mackel and Curry also easily won the distance medley relay.
Other top performances included Jh'Kyah Head winning the long jump (17'-11) and Babers finishing three-tenths faster than the second-place runner in the 100-meter hurdles.
The Indians varsity team finished second, narrowly falling to Temple 131-127.
Antawan Patterson tied with Temple's Quinten Johnston (23 points) as the top male performer at the meet.
VARSITY GIRLS
Place | School | Points
1st Waxahachie 201
2nd Temple 89
3rd Midway 87
4th Lovejoy 77
5th Rockwall Heath 70
6th Kennedale 68
7th Red Oak 50
8th Dallas Hillcrest 0
8th Midway White 0
8th Red Oak White 0
8th Rockwall High School 0
8th Waxahachie White 0
TOP VARSITY GIRLS
Rank | Athlete | School | Points
1st Curry, Emma Waxahachie 33
2nd Skylar Lewis Kennedale 24
3rd Head, Jh’Kyah Waxahachie 23
4th LitchenburgKassidy Lovejoy 22
5th Mack, Ali Temple 20
6th Moore, Alyson Waxahachie 19
7th Holley, D’Ondrea Temple 18
8th Kayla Hill Midway 16
9th Babers, Madison Waxahachie 15
9th Keith, Naija Waxahachie 15
VARSITY BOYS
Place | School | Points
1st Temple 131
2nd Waxahachie 127
3rd Lovejoy 102
3rd Midway 102
5th Red Oak 98
6th Kennedale 35
7th Rockwall Heath 29
8th Rockwall High School 15
9th Dallas Hillcrest 0
9th Midway White 0
9th Red Oak White 0
9th Waxahachie White 0
TOP VARSITY BOYS
Rank | Athlete | School | Points
1st Johnston, Quinten Temple 23
1st Patterson, Antawan Waxahachie 23
3rd Rainey, James Lovejoy 20
4th Davis-Robinson, Jaelyn Waxahachie 19
5th Coley, Gunnar Temple 18
5th Harris, Xavier Midway 18
5th Jackson, Roman Temple 18
8th Finch, Nathaniel Lovejoy 16
8th Smith, Estavious Red Oak 16
10th Milliken, Garrett Waxahachie 15
10th Sterns, Joshua Waxahachie 15