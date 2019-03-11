The annual Big Green Relays were hosted by Waxahachie ISD on Friday afternoon at Stuart B. Lumpkins Stadium.

The Waxahachie girls' track-and-field team continued their dominant season with a first-overall finish in the team standings — and it wasn't even close.

Backed by a new school record set in the 4x200-meter relay (Madison Babers, Mache Jefferson, Naija Keith and Ra' Necia Tucker, 1:40.79), the Lady Indians tallied 201 team points. Temple finished second with 89.

Emma Curry, who won the 800-meter run and 1600-meter run, was named the top female athlete of the Big Green Relays, finishing with 33 individual points.

The distance team of Cori Morgan, Alyson Moore, Emily Mackel and Curry also easily won the distance medley relay.

Other top performances included Jh'Kyah Head winning the long jump (17'-11) and Babers finishing three-tenths faster than the second-place runner in the 100-meter hurdles.

The Indians varsity team finished second, narrowly falling to Temple 131-127.

Antawan Patterson tied with Temple's Quinten Johnston (23 points) as the top male performer at the meet.

VARSITY GIRLS

Place | School | Points

1st Waxahachie 201

2nd Temple 89

3rd Midway 87

4th Lovejoy 77

5th Rockwall Heath 70

6th Kennedale 68

7th Red Oak 50

8th Dallas Hillcrest 0

8th Midway White 0

8th Red Oak White 0

8th Rockwall High School 0

8th Waxahachie White 0

TOP VARSITY GIRLS

Rank | Athlete | School | Points

1st Curry, Emma Waxahachie 33

2nd Skylar Lewis Kennedale 24

3rd Head, Jh’Kyah Waxahachie 23

4th LitchenburgKassidy Lovejoy 22

5th Mack, Ali Temple 20

6th Moore, Alyson Waxahachie 19

7th Holley, D’Ondrea Temple 18

8th Kayla Hill Midway 16

9th Babers, Madison Waxahachie 15

9th Keith, Naija Waxahachie 15

VARSITY BOYS

Place | School | Points

1st Temple 131

2nd Waxahachie 127

3rd Lovejoy 102

3rd Midway 102

5th Red Oak 98

6th Kennedale 35

7th Rockwall Heath 29

8th Rockwall High School 15

9th Dallas Hillcrest 0

9th Midway White 0

9th Red Oak White 0

9th Waxahachie White 0

TOP VARSITY BOYS

Rank | Athlete | School | Points

1st Johnston, Quinten Temple 23

1st Patterson, Antawan Waxahachie 23

3rd Rainey, James Lovejoy 20

4th Davis-Robinson, Jaelyn Waxahachie 19

5th Coley, Gunnar Temple 18

5th Harris, Xavier Midway 18

5th Jackson, Roman Temple 18

8th Finch, Nathaniel Lovejoy 16

8th Smith, Estavious Red Oak 16

10th Milliken, Garrett Waxahachie 15

10th Sterns, Joshua Waxahachie 15