Below are the results from the varsity girls' finals of the 2019 Big Green Relays held Friday, March 8 at Stuart B. Lumpkins Stadium.
VARSITY GIRLS
Place | School | Points
1st Waxahachie 201
2nd Temple 89
3rd Midway 87
4th Lovejoy 77
5th Rockwall Heath 70
6th Kennedale 68
7th Red Oak 50
8th Dallas Hillcrest 0
8th Midway White 0
8th Red Oak White 0
8th Rockwall High School 0
8th Waxahachie White 0
TOP VARSITY GIRLS
Rank | Athlete | School | Points
1st Curry, Emma Waxahachie 33
2nd Skylar Lewis Kennedale 24
3rd Head, Jh’Kyah Waxahachie 23
4th LitchenburgKassidy Lovejoy 22
5th Mack, Ali Temple 20
6th Moore, Alyson Waxahachie 19
7th Holley, D’Ondrea Temple 18
8th Kayla Hill Midway 16
9th Babers, Madison Waxahachie 15
9th Keith, Naija Waxahachie 15
Pole Vault Finals
Place | Athlete | School | Height | Points
1st* BensmillerAudrey Lovejoy 10’-6" 10
2nd* Rylee Wicker Rockwall Heath 10’-6" 8
3rd AshleyAvery Lovejoy 10’-0" 6
4th King, Addison Temple 8’-6" 4
High Jump Finals
Place | Athlete | School | Height | Points
1st* Holley, D’Ondrea Temple 5’-0" 10
2nd* Curry, Emma Waxahachie 5’-0" 8
3rd* Jakoriah Long Midway 4’-10" 6
4th* Head, Jh’Kyah Waxahachie 4’-10" 4
5th* Colbert,Nyteria Temple 4’-10" 2
6th Jessica Tamez Rockwall Heath 4’-6" 1
Shot Put Finals
Place | Athlete | School | Distance | Points
1st Bundred, Mya Red Oak 37’-5 1/2" 10
2nd Wakefield, Jessica Waxahachie 35’-8 1/2" 8
3rd Williams, Mya Waxahachie 34’-10" 6
4th Kamryn Davis Midway 31’-8 1/2" 4
5th Trinitee Warren Kennedale 31’-3 1/2" 2
6th Ja’Kaylin Strambler Rockwall Heath 31’-1" 1
7th Jacquira Ishmeal Kennedale 29’-9 1/2"
8th Lazeria Dean Midway 29’-8"
9th Ayshia Rollins Rockwall Heath 29’-3"
10th Calvery, Jasmine Temple 29’-1 1/2"
11th CarrawayAlly Lovejoy 28’-6 1/2"
12th Lindsey, Haley Waxahachie 28’-0"
Discus Finals
Place | Athlete | School | Distance | Points
1st Ja’Kaylin Strambler Rockwall Heath 118’-4" 10
2nd BrochuJulia Lovejoy 101’-2" 8
3rd Wakefield, Jessica Waxahachie 100’-4" 6
4th Lauryn Lozano Rockwall Heath 98’-4" 4
5th Williams, Mya Waxahachie 97’-7" 2
6th Bundred, Mya Red Oak 90’-9" 1
7th CarrawayAlly Lovejoy 89’-1"
8th Emma Hunter Midway 87’-4"
9th Rebecca Jones Midway 86’-4"
10th Lindsey, Haley Waxahachie 84’-3"
11th Emily Lessman Midway 83’-11"
12th Calvery, Jasmine Temple 83’-10"
Long Jump Finals
Place | Athlete | School | Distance | Points
1st Head, Jh’Kyah Waxahachie 17’-11" 10
2nd Kayla Hill Midway 17’-3 3/4" 8
3rd BrungardtAlexandra Lovejoy 17’-1 1/4" 6
4th Mack, Ali Temple 17’-1" 4
5th Keith, Naija Waxahachie 16’-5 1/4" 2
6th Jordan Gus Midway 16’-2 1/4" 1
7th Leanna Herrera Midway 16’-0"
8th Ella Novak Rockwall Heath 15’-11"
9th Copeland, Tamera Temple 15’-10"
10th Taplin, Makinzie Red Oak 14’-11 1/2"
11th McGruder, Alexcia Waxahachie 13’-3"
Triple Jump Finals
Place | Athlete | School | Distance | Points
1st Aziyah Oliver Midway 34’-0 1/2" 10
2nd Kayla Hill Midway 33’-11 1/2" 8
3rd Grayson, Michaela Temple 33’-9" 6
4th Copeland, Tamera Temple 32’-10" 4
5th BrungardtAlexandra Lovejoy 32’-2 1/2" 2
6th Gracyn Reed Kennedale 32’-1 1/2" 1
7th Leanna Herrera Midway 31’-9"
8th Holley, D’Ondrea Temple 31’-4"
9th McGruder, Alexcia Waxahachie 30’-1 1/2"
Distance Medley Relay Finals
Place | School | Heat/Lane | Heat | Place | Time | Points | Athletes
1st
Waxahachie [A] H 1/L 1 1 13:04.25 20
Morgan, Cori
Moore, Alyson
Mackel, Emily
Curry, Emma
2nd
Lovejoy [A] H 1/L 2 2 13:36.61 16 A
RouseSara
ArmstrongKatherine
PiccirilloEmily
EstesSofia
3rd
Rockwall Heat... H 1/L 3 3 14:09.21 12
Jordyn Brown
Amelia Warren-Byrd
Audrianna Arias B...
Kaitlin Fox
4th
Midway [A] H 1/L 4 4 14:45.92 8
Erika Neal
Alyza Wills
Emma Bell
Madi Barnum
4x100M Relay Finals
Place | School | Heat/Lane | Heat | Place | Time | Points | Athletes
1st
Red Oak [A] H 1/L 4 1 49.14 20
Clark, Shayla
Taplin, Makinzie
Sauls, Danielle
Smith, Erin
2nd
Waxahachie [A] H 1/L 3 2 49.20 16
Head, Jh’Kyah
Keith, Naija
Shebly, Shakerra
Tucker, Ra Necia
3rd
Rockwall Heat... H 1/L 5 3 49.65 12
Brittani Leath
Honesti Johnson
Jazmine Dotson
Ella Novak
4th
Temple [A] H 1/L 1 4 50.92 8
Hayward, Jal’En
Taylor, Te’Aija
Holley, D’Ondrea
Colbert, Nyteria
5th
Midway [A] H 1/L 6 5 51.73 4
Nye Porter
Aziyah Oliver
J’Lynn Gus
Jadyn Davis
6th
Lovejoy [A] H 1/L 2 6 53.11 2
Crosby, Taylor
Masterson, Jane
Bennett, Grace
IovinelliAnna
800M Run Finals
Place | Athlete | School | Heat/Lane | Heat | Place | Time | Points
1st Curry, Emma Waxahachie H 1/L 2 1 2:27.45 10
2nd Moore, Alyson Waxahachie H 1/L 2 2 2:30.20 8
3rd Morgan, Cori Waxahachie H 1/L 2 3 2:31.86 6
4th Sarays Flores Kennedale H 1/L 5 4 2:31.90 4
5th Emma Bell Midway H 1/L 7 5 2:38.35 2
6th Claudia Louro Kennedale H 1/L 5 6 2:39.20 1
7th RouseSara Lovejoy H 1/L 4 7 2:39.30
8th AshleyAvery Lovejoy H 1/L 4 8 2:39.34
9th Esparza, Nicolette Red Oak H 1/L 1 9 2:39.73
10th Erika Neal Midway H 1/L 7 10 2:40.58
11th Hernandez, Yoseline Temple H 1/L 3 11 2:41.72
12th Amelia Warren-Byrd Rockwall Heath H 1/L 6 12 2:43.55
13th Nelson, Briannah Red Oak H 1/L 1 13 2:49.18
100M Hurdles Finals
Place | Athlete | School | Heat/Lane | Heat | Place | Time | Points
1st Babers, Madison Waxahachie H 1/L 4 1 15.11 10
2nd Mack, Ali Temple H 1/L 3 2 15.41 8
3rd Tori Harris Midway H 1/L 2 3 16.23 6
4th Nye Porter Midway H 2/L 2 1 16.92 4
5th Riley Cowan Midway H 2/L 4 2 16.99 2
6th Jessica Tamez Rockwall Heath H 1/L 5 4 17.79 1
7th TerwegeScarlett Lovejoy H 1/L 1 5 18.13
8th BensmillerAudrey Lovejoy H 2/L 3 3 18.22
9th HockersmithLakin Lovejoy H 2/L 5 4 18.40
100M Dash Finals
Place | Athlete | School | Heat/Lane | Heat | Place | Time | Points
1st Skylar Lewis Kennedale H 1/L 3 1 12.24 10
2nd LitchenburgKassidy Lovejoy H 1/L 6 2 12.25 8
3rd Clark, Shayla Red Oak H 1/L 4 3 12.53 6
4th Keith, Naija Waxahachie H 2/L 3 1 12.58 4
5th Alexus Jenkins Kennedale H 1/L 7 4 12.68 2
6th Sauls, Danielle Red Oak H 1/L 5 5 12.75 1
7th McGruder, Alexcia Waxahachie H 3/L 6 1 13.04
8th** MastersonJane Lovejoy H 2/L 5 2 13.15
8th** Shebly, Shakerra Waxahachie H 3/L 2 2 13.15
10th Colbert,Nyteria Temple H 2/L 6 3 13.17
11th Peay, Calijah Red Oak H 1/L 2 6 13.24
12th Johnson-Harris, Ke... Temple H 3/L 3 3 13.55
13th Kayla Hill Midway H 3/L 4 4 13.61
14th Dani Byers Midway H 3/L 7 5 13.74
15th BennettGrace Lovejoy H 2/L 4 4 13.82
16th Dallas, Ayshianta Temple H 3/L 5 6 13.98
17th Hill, De’Yauna Waxahachie ... H 2/L 7 5 14.31
4x200M Relay Finals
Place | School | Heat/Lane | Heat | Place | Time | Points | Athletes
1st
Waxahachie [A] H 1/L 3 1 1:40.79 20
Babers, Madison
Jefferson, Marche
Keith, Naija
Tucker, Ra Necia
2nd
Kennedale [A] H 1/L 6 2 1:43.46 16
Gracyn Reed
Daniell Cooper
Skylar Lewis
Alexus Jenkins
3rd
Rockwall Heat... H 1/L 2 3 1:45.63 12
Brittani Leath
Honesti Johnson
Jazmine Dotson
Ella Novak
4th
Red Oak [A] H 1/L 5 4 1:46.96 8
Peay, Calijah
Sauls, Danielle
Taplin, Makinzie
Mack, Markeya
5th
Temple [A] H 1/L 1 5 1:48.76 4
Hayward, Jal’En
Taylor, Te’Aija
Holley, D’Ondrea
Grayson, Michaela
6th
Midway [A] H 1/L 4 6 1:54.89 2
Mariah Phelps
Aziyah Oliver
J’Lynn Gus
Jadyn Davis
400M Dash Finals
Place | Athlete | School | Heat/Lane | Heat | Place | Time | Points
1st LitchenburgKassidy Lovejoy H 1/L 4 1 59.50 10
2nd Redic, Kirkland Waxahachie H 1/L 5 2 1:01.94 8
3rd Miles, Rhea Temple H 1/L 2 3 1:02.08 6
4th Biggiers, Lyric Temple H 2/L 2 1 1:03.17 4
5th Sharp, Nayve Waxahachie H 2/L 3 2 1:03.23 2
6th Brown, Lavina Temple H 2/L 4 3 1:03.60 1
7th MastersonJane Lovejoy H 1/L 6 4 1:05.54
8th Volentine, Caitlynn Waxahachie H 2/L 5 4 1:05.89
9th Holly Green Rockwall Heath H 1/L 1 5 1:06.49
10th Jasmine Shepard Kennedale H 1/L 3 6 1:07.27
11th Ross, Rayna Waxahachie ... H 2/L 1 5 1:08.56
12th Adia West Midway H 2/L 6 6 1:09.52
300M Hurdles Finals
Place | Athlete | School | Heat/Lane | Heat | Place | Time | Points
1st Riley Cowan Midway H 1/L 4 1 47.91 10
2nd Mack, Ali Temple H 1/L 8 2 48.90 8
3rd Jessica Tamez Rockwall Heath H 1/L 5 3 50.43 6
4th Nye Porter Midway H 1/L 1 4 52.10 4
5th TerwegeScarlett Lovejoy H 1/L 7 5 52.82 2
6th BensmillerAudrey Lovejoy H 1/L 2 6 53.15 1
7th Audrianna Arias B... Rockwall Heath H 1/L 3 7 54.40
200M Dash Finals
Place | Athlete | School | Heat/Lane | Heat | Place | Time | Points
1st Skylar Lewis Kennedale H 1/L 4 1 25.67 10
2nd Jefferson, Marche Waxahachie H 3/L 5 1 26.03 8
3rd Brianna Brand Kennedale H 2/L 6 1 26.07 6
4th LitchenburgKassidy Lovejoy H 1/L 3 2 26.22 4
5th Tucker, Ra Necia Waxahachie H 3/L 2 2 26.67 2
6th Head, Jh’Kyah Waxahachie H 2/L 3 2 26.80 1
7th Hayward, Jal’En Temple H 2/L 5 3 27.15
8th Smith, Erin Red Oak H 1/L 6 3 27.38
9th Jazmine Dotson Rockwall Heath H 3/L 7 3 27.50
10th Ella Novak Rockwall Heath H 2/L 4 4 27.83
11th Gracyn Reed Kennedale H 1/L 2 4 27.88
12th Brittani Leath Rockwall Heath H 1/L 8 5 27.90
13th IovinelliAnna Lovejoy H 1/L 1 6 28.00
14th Jadyn Davis Midway H 3/L 6 4 28.95
15th Johnson-Harris, Ke... Temple H 2/L 2 5 29.21
16th Nobles, Nacorria Temple H 3/L 3 5 29.51
17th Adia West Midway H 3/L 4 6 29.59
18th Jazmine Franklin Midway H 2/L 1 6 29.84
1600M Run Finals
Place | Athlete | School | Heat/Lane | Heat | Place | Time | Points
1st Curry, Emma Waxahachie H 1/L 1 1 5:25.38 10
2nd Mackel, Emily Waxahachie H 1/L 2 2 5:26.13 8
3rd Moore, Alyson Waxahachie H 1/L 3 3 5:26.75 6
4th Sarays Flores Kennedale H 1/L 1 4 5:43.70 4
5th Kaitlin Fox Rockwall Heath H 1/L 5 5 6:03.55 2
6th Jordyn Brown Rockwall Heath H 1/L 5 6 6:04.73 1
7th Claudia Louro Kennedale H 1/L 1 7 6:05.57
8th Esparza, Nicolette Red Oak H 1/L 6 8 6:15.66
9th Hernandez, Yoseline Temple H 1/L 4 9 6:26.21
10th Karissa Smith Rockwall Heath H 1/L 5 10 6:30.38
11th Nelson, Briannah Red Oak H 1/L 6 11 6:35.11
12th Madi Barnum Midway H 1/L 7 12 6:42.16
13th Anggie Hernandez Dallas Hillcrest H 1/L 1 13 6:49.45
4x400M Relay Finals
Place | School | Heat/Lane | Heat | Place | Time | Points | Athletes
1st
Temple [A] H 1/L 1 1 4:13.31 20
Wilson,Kenzie
Miles, Rhea
Holley, D’Ondrea
Biggiers, Lyric
2nd
Waxahachie [A] H 1/L 2 2 4:17.66 16
Volentine, Caitlynn
Redic, Kirkland
Sharp, Nayve
Head, Jh’Kyah
3rd
Kennedale [A] H 1/L 5 3 4:17.92 12
Alexus Jenkins
Daniell Cooper
Jasmine Shepard
Gracyn Reed
4th
Midway [A] H 1/L 3 4 4:21.19 8
Juliana Wiehrdt
Mariah Phelps
Erika Neal
Riley Cowan
5th
Red Oak [A] H 1/L 6 5 4:21.28 4
Taplin, Makinzie
Esparza, Nicolette
Clark, Shayla
Smith, Erin
6th
Lovejoy [A] H 1/L 4 6 4:23.66 2
IovinelliAnna
AshleyAvery
HockersmithLakin
HockersmithCarson
7th
Rockwall Heat... H 1/L 7 7 4:27.11
Holly Green
Rylee Wicker
Jessica Tamez
Audrianna Arias B...