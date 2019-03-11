Below are the results from the varsity girls' finals of the 2019 Big Green Relays held Friday, March 8 at Stuart B. Lumpkins Stadium.

VARSITY GIRLS

Place | School | Points

1st Waxahachie 201

2nd Temple 89

3rd Midway 87

4th Lovejoy 77

5th Rockwall Heath 70

6th Kennedale 68

7th Red Oak 50

8th Dallas Hillcrest 0

8th Midway White 0

8th Red Oak White 0

8th Rockwall High School 0

8th Waxahachie White 0

TOP VARSITY GIRLS

Rank | Athlete | School | Points

1st Curry, Emma Waxahachie 33

2nd Skylar Lewis Kennedale 24

3rd Head, Jh’Kyah Waxahachie 23

4th LitchenburgKassidy Lovejoy 22

5th Mack, Ali Temple 20

6th Moore, Alyson Waxahachie 19

7th Holley, D’Ondrea Temple 18

8th Kayla Hill Midway 16

9th Babers, Madison Waxahachie 15

9th Keith, Naija Waxahachie 15

Pole Vault Finals

Place | Athlete | School | Height | Points

1st* BensmillerAudrey Lovejoy 10’-6" 10

2nd* Rylee Wicker Rockwall Heath 10’-6" 8

3rd AshleyAvery Lovejoy 10’-0" 6

4th King, Addison Temple 8’-6" 4

High Jump Finals

Place | Athlete | School | Height | Points

1st* Holley, D’Ondrea Temple 5’-0" 10

2nd* Curry, Emma Waxahachie 5’-0" 8

3rd* Jakoriah Long Midway 4’-10" 6

4th* Head, Jh’Kyah Waxahachie 4’-10" 4

5th* Colbert,Nyteria Temple 4’-10" 2

6th Jessica Tamez Rockwall Heath 4’-6" 1

Shot Put Finals

Place | Athlete | School | Distance | Points

1st Bundred, Mya Red Oak 37’-5 1/2" 10

2nd Wakefield, Jessica Waxahachie 35’-8 1/2" 8

3rd Williams, Mya Waxahachie 34’-10" 6

4th Kamryn Davis Midway 31’-8 1/2" 4

5th Trinitee Warren Kennedale 31’-3 1/2" 2

6th Ja’Kaylin Strambler Rockwall Heath 31’-1" 1

7th Jacquira Ishmeal Kennedale 29’-9 1/2"

8th Lazeria Dean Midway 29’-8"

9th Ayshia Rollins Rockwall Heath 29’-3"

10th Calvery, Jasmine Temple 29’-1 1/2"

11th CarrawayAlly Lovejoy 28’-6 1/2"

12th Lindsey, Haley Waxahachie 28’-0"

Discus Finals

Place | Athlete | School | Distance | Points

1st Ja’Kaylin Strambler Rockwall Heath 118’-4" 10

2nd BrochuJulia Lovejoy 101’-2" 8

3rd Wakefield, Jessica Waxahachie 100’-4" 6

4th Lauryn Lozano Rockwall Heath 98’-4" 4

5th Williams, Mya Waxahachie 97’-7" 2

6th Bundred, Mya Red Oak 90’-9" 1

7th CarrawayAlly Lovejoy 89’-1"

8th Emma Hunter Midway 87’-4"

9th Rebecca Jones Midway 86’-4"

10th Lindsey, Haley Waxahachie 84’-3"

11th Emily Lessman Midway 83’-11"

12th Calvery, Jasmine Temple 83’-10"

Long Jump Finals

Place | Athlete | School | Distance | Points

1st Head, Jh’Kyah Waxahachie 17’-11" 10

2nd Kayla Hill Midway 17’-3 3/4" 8

3rd BrungardtAlexandra Lovejoy 17’-1 1/4" 6

4th Mack, Ali Temple 17’-1" 4

5th Keith, Naija Waxahachie 16’-5 1/4" 2

6th Jordan Gus Midway 16’-2 1/4" 1

7th Leanna Herrera Midway 16’-0"

8th Ella Novak Rockwall Heath 15’-11"

9th Copeland, Tamera Temple 15’-10"

10th Taplin, Makinzie Red Oak 14’-11 1/2"

11th McGruder, Alexcia Waxahachie 13’-3"

Triple Jump Finals

Place | Athlete | School | Distance | Points

1st Aziyah Oliver Midway 34’-0 1/2" 10

2nd Kayla Hill Midway 33’-11 1/2" 8

3rd Grayson, Michaela Temple 33’-9" 6

4th Copeland, Tamera Temple 32’-10" 4

5th BrungardtAlexandra Lovejoy 32’-2 1/2" 2

6th Gracyn Reed Kennedale 32’-1 1/2" 1

7th Leanna Herrera Midway 31’-9"

8th Holley, D’Ondrea Temple 31’-4"

9th McGruder, Alexcia Waxahachie 30’-1 1/2"

Distance Medley Relay Finals

Place | School | Heat/Lane | Heat | Place | Time | Points | Athletes

1st

Waxahachie [A] H 1/L 1 1 13:04.25 20

Morgan, Cori

Moore, Alyson

Mackel, Emily

Curry, Emma

2nd

Lovejoy [A] H 1/L 2 2 13:36.61 16 A

RouseSara

ArmstrongKatherine

PiccirilloEmily

EstesSofia

3rd

Rockwall Heat... H 1/L 3 3 14:09.21 12

Jordyn Brown

Amelia Warren-Byrd

Audrianna Arias B...

Kaitlin Fox

4th

Midway [A] H 1/L 4 4 14:45.92 8

Erika Neal

Alyza Wills

Emma Bell

Madi Barnum

4x100M Relay Finals

Place | School | Heat/Lane | Heat | Place | Time | Points | Athletes

1st

Red Oak [A] H 1/L 4 1 49.14 20

Clark, Shayla

Taplin, Makinzie

Sauls, Danielle

Smith, Erin

2nd

Waxahachie [A] H 1/L 3 2 49.20 16

Head, Jh’Kyah

Keith, Naija

Shebly, Shakerra

Tucker, Ra Necia

3rd

Rockwall Heat... H 1/L 5 3 49.65 12

Brittani Leath

Honesti Johnson

Jazmine Dotson

Ella Novak

4th

Temple [A] H 1/L 1 4 50.92 8

Hayward, Jal’En

Taylor, Te’Aija

Holley, D’Ondrea

Colbert, Nyteria

5th

Midway [A] H 1/L 6 5 51.73 4

Nye Porter

Aziyah Oliver

J’Lynn Gus

Jadyn Davis

6th

Lovejoy [A] H 1/L 2 6 53.11 2

Crosby, Taylor

Masterson, Jane

Bennett, Grace

IovinelliAnna

800M Run Finals

Place | Athlete | School | Heat/Lane | Heat | Place | Time | Points

1st Curry, Emma Waxahachie H 1/L 2 1 2:27.45 10

2nd Moore, Alyson Waxahachie H 1/L 2 2 2:30.20 8

3rd Morgan, Cori Waxahachie H 1/L 2 3 2:31.86 6

4th Sarays Flores Kennedale H 1/L 5 4 2:31.90 4

5th Emma Bell Midway H 1/L 7 5 2:38.35 2

6th Claudia Louro Kennedale H 1/L 5 6 2:39.20 1

7th RouseSara Lovejoy H 1/L 4 7 2:39.30

8th AshleyAvery Lovejoy H 1/L 4 8 2:39.34

9th Esparza, Nicolette Red Oak H 1/L 1 9 2:39.73

10th Erika Neal Midway H 1/L 7 10 2:40.58

11th Hernandez, Yoseline Temple H 1/L 3 11 2:41.72

12th Amelia Warren-Byrd Rockwall Heath H 1/L 6 12 2:43.55

13th Nelson, Briannah Red Oak H 1/L 1 13 2:49.18

100M Hurdles Finals

Place | Athlete | School | Heat/Lane | Heat | Place | Time | Points

1st Babers, Madison Waxahachie H 1/L 4 1 15.11 10

2nd Mack, Ali Temple H 1/L 3 2 15.41 8

3rd Tori Harris Midway H 1/L 2 3 16.23 6

4th Nye Porter Midway H 2/L 2 1 16.92 4

5th Riley Cowan Midway H 2/L 4 2 16.99 2

6th Jessica Tamez Rockwall Heath H 1/L 5 4 17.79 1

7th TerwegeScarlett Lovejoy H 1/L 1 5 18.13

8th BensmillerAudrey Lovejoy H 2/L 3 3 18.22

9th HockersmithLakin Lovejoy H 2/L 5 4 18.40

100M Dash Finals

Place | Athlete | School | Heat/Lane | Heat | Place | Time | Points

1st Skylar Lewis Kennedale H 1/L 3 1 12.24 10

2nd LitchenburgKassidy Lovejoy H 1/L 6 2 12.25 8

3rd Clark, Shayla Red Oak H 1/L 4 3 12.53 6

4th Keith, Naija Waxahachie H 2/L 3 1 12.58 4

5th Alexus Jenkins Kennedale H 1/L 7 4 12.68 2

6th Sauls, Danielle Red Oak H 1/L 5 5 12.75 1

7th McGruder, Alexcia Waxahachie H 3/L 6 1 13.04

8th** MastersonJane Lovejoy H 2/L 5 2 13.15

8th** Shebly, Shakerra Waxahachie H 3/L 2 2 13.15

10th Colbert,Nyteria Temple H 2/L 6 3 13.17

11th Peay, Calijah Red Oak H 1/L 2 6 13.24

12th Johnson-Harris, Ke... Temple H 3/L 3 3 13.55

13th Kayla Hill Midway H 3/L 4 4 13.61

14th Dani Byers Midway H 3/L 7 5 13.74

15th BennettGrace Lovejoy H 2/L 4 4 13.82

16th Dallas, Ayshianta Temple H 3/L 5 6 13.98

17th Hill, De’Yauna Waxahachie ... H 2/L 7 5 14.31

4x200M Relay Finals

Place | School | Heat/Lane | Heat | Place | Time | Points | Athletes

1st

Waxahachie [A] H 1/L 3 1 1:40.79 20

Babers, Madison

Jefferson, Marche

Keith, Naija

Tucker, Ra Necia

2nd

Kennedale [A] H 1/L 6 2 1:43.46 16

Gracyn Reed

Daniell Cooper

Skylar Lewis

Alexus Jenkins

3rd

Rockwall Heat... H 1/L 2 3 1:45.63 12

Brittani Leath

Honesti Johnson

Jazmine Dotson

Ella Novak

4th

Red Oak [A] H 1/L 5 4 1:46.96 8

Peay, Calijah

Sauls, Danielle

Taplin, Makinzie

Mack, Markeya

5th

Temple [A] H 1/L 1 5 1:48.76 4

Hayward, Jal’En

Taylor, Te’Aija

Holley, D’Ondrea

Grayson, Michaela

6th

Midway [A] H 1/L 4 6 1:54.89 2

Mariah Phelps

Aziyah Oliver

J’Lynn Gus

Jadyn Davis

400M Dash Finals

Place | Athlete | School | Heat/Lane | Heat | Place | Time | Points

1st LitchenburgKassidy Lovejoy H 1/L 4 1 59.50 10

2nd Redic, Kirkland Waxahachie H 1/L 5 2 1:01.94 8

3rd Miles, Rhea Temple H 1/L 2 3 1:02.08 6

4th Biggiers, Lyric Temple H 2/L 2 1 1:03.17 4

5th Sharp, Nayve Waxahachie H 2/L 3 2 1:03.23 2

6th Brown, Lavina Temple H 2/L 4 3 1:03.60 1

7th MastersonJane Lovejoy H 1/L 6 4 1:05.54

8th Volentine, Caitlynn Waxahachie H 2/L 5 4 1:05.89

9th Holly Green Rockwall Heath H 1/L 1 5 1:06.49

10th Jasmine Shepard Kennedale H 1/L 3 6 1:07.27

11th Ross, Rayna Waxahachie ... H 2/L 1 5 1:08.56

12th Adia West Midway H 2/L 6 6 1:09.52

300M Hurdles Finals

Place | Athlete | School | Heat/Lane | Heat | Place | Time | Points

1st Riley Cowan Midway H 1/L 4 1 47.91 10

2nd Mack, Ali Temple H 1/L 8 2 48.90 8

3rd Jessica Tamez Rockwall Heath H 1/L 5 3 50.43 6

4th Nye Porter Midway H 1/L 1 4 52.10 4

5th TerwegeScarlett Lovejoy H 1/L 7 5 52.82 2

6th BensmillerAudrey Lovejoy H 1/L 2 6 53.15 1

7th Audrianna Arias B... Rockwall Heath H 1/L 3 7 54.40

200M Dash Finals

Place | Athlete | School | Heat/Lane | Heat | Place | Time | Points

1st Skylar Lewis Kennedale H 1/L 4 1 25.67 10

2nd Jefferson, Marche Waxahachie H 3/L 5 1 26.03 8

3rd Brianna Brand Kennedale H 2/L 6 1 26.07 6

4th LitchenburgKassidy Lovejoy H 1/L 3 2 26.22 4

5th Tucker, Ra Necia Waxahachie H 3/L 2 2 26.67 2

6th Head, Jh’Kyah Waxahachie H 2/L 3 2 26.80 1

7th Hayward, Jal’En Temple H 2/L 5 3 27.15

8th Smith, Erin Red Oak H 1/L 6 3 27.38

9th Jazmine Dotson Rockwall Heath H 3/L 7 3 27.50

10th Ella Novak Rockwall Heath H 2/L 4 4 27.83

11th Gracyn Reed Kennedale H 1/L 2 4 27.88

12th Brittani Leath Rockwall Heath H 1/L 8 5 27.90

13th IovinelliAnna Lovejoy H 1/L 1 6 28.00

14th Jadyn Davis Midway H 3/L 6 4 28.95

15th Johnson-Harris, Ke... Temple H 2/L 2 5 29.21

16th Nobles, Nacorria Temple H 3/L 3 5 29.51

17th Adia West Midway H 3/L 4 6 29.59

18th Jazmine Franklin Midway H 2/L 1 6 29.84

1600M Run Finals

Place | Athlete | School | Heat/Lane | Heat | Place | Time | Points

1st Curry, Emma Waxahachie H 1/L 1 1 5:25.38 10

2nd Mackel, Emily Waxahachie H 1/L 2 2 5:26.13 8

3rd Moore, Alyson Waxahachie H 1/L 3 3 5:26.75 6

4th Sarays Flores Kennedale H 1/L 1 4 5:43.70 4

5th Kaitlin Fox Rockwall Heath H 1/L 5 5 6:03.55 2

6th Jordyn Brown Rockwall Heath H 1/L 5 6 6:04.73 1

7th Claudia Louro Kennedale H 1/L 1 7 6:05.57

8th Esparza, Nicolette Red Oak H 1/L 6 8 6:15.66

9th Hernandez, Yoseline Temple H 1/L 4 9 6:26.21

10th Karissa Smith Rockwall Heath H 1/L 5 10 6:30.38

11th Nelson, Briannah Red Oak H 1/L 6 11 6:35.11

12th Madi Barnum Midway H 1/L 7 12 6:42.16

13th Anggie Hernandez Dallas Hillcrest H 1/L 1 13 6:49.45

4x400M Relay Finals

Place | School | Heat/Lane | Heat | Place | Time | Points | Athletes

1st

Temple [A] H 1/L 1 1 4:13.31 20

Wilson,Kenzie

Miles, Rhea

Holley, D’Ondrea

Biggiers, Lyric

2nd

Waxahachie [A] H 1/L 2 2 4:17.66 16

Volentine, Caitlynn

Redic, Kirkland

Sharp, Nayve

Head, Jh’Kyah

3rd

Kennedale [A] H 1/L 5 3 4:17.92 12

Alexus Jenkins

Daniell Cooper

Jasmine Shepard

Gracyn Reed

4th

Midway [A] H 1/L 3 4 4:21.19 8

Juliana Wiehrdt

Mariah Phelps

Erika Neal

Riley Cowan

5th

Red Oak [A] H 1/L 6 5 4:21.28 4

Taplin, Makinzie

Esparza, Nicolette

Clark, Shayla

Smith, Erin

6th

Lovejoy [A] H 1/L 4 6 4:23.66 2

IovinelliAnna

AshleyAvery

HockersmithLakin

HockersmithCarson

7th

Rockwall Heat... H 1/L 7 7 4:27.11

Holly Green

Rylee Wicker

Jessica Tamez

Audrianna Arias B...