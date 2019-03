Below are the results from the varsity boys' finals of the 2019 Big Green Relays held Friday, March 8 at Stuart B. Lumpkins Stadium.

VARSITY BOYS

Place | School | Points

1st Temple 131

2nd Waxahachie 127

3rd Lovejoy 102

3rd Midway 102

5th Red Oak 98

6th Kennedale 35

7th Rockwall Heath 29

8th Rockwall High School 15

9th Dallas Hillcrest 0

9th Midway White 0

9th Red Oak White 0

9th Waxahachie White 0

TOP VARSITY BOYS

Rank | Athlete | School | Points

1st Johnston, Quinten Temple 23

1st Patterson, Antawan Waxahachie 23

3rd Rainey, James Lovejoy 20

4th Davis-Robinson, Jaelyn Waxahachie 19

5th Coley, Gunnar Temple 18

5th Harris, Xavier Midway 18

5th Jackson, Roman Temple 18

8th Finch, Nathaniel Lovejoy 16

8th Smith, Estavious Red Oak 16

10th Milliken, Garrett Waxahachie 15

10th Sterns, Joshua Waxahachie 15

Pole Vault Finals

Place | Athlete | School | Height | Points

1st Lewis, Garrett Rockwall High... 13’-6" 10

2nd Neitsch, Dylan Lovejoy 13’-0" 8

3rd* Riley Tilley Rockwall Heath 12’-6" 6

4th* Ardelean, Jason Rockwall High... 12’-6" 4

5th DesJardins, Michael Lovejoy 12’-0" 2

6th Stark, Ethan Rockwall High... 11’-6" 1

7th* Cole, James Midway 10’-6"

8th* Hutchinson, Richard Midway 10’-6"

9th Cox, Samuel Midway 10’-0"

High Jump Finals

Place | Athlete | School | Height | Points

1st Johnston, Quinten Temple 6’-10" 10

2nd Harris, Xavier Midway 6’-8" 8

3rd Smith, Cade Lovejoy 6’-2" 6

4th* Higginbotham, Jor... Midway 6’-0" 4

5th* Jackson Jones Kennedale 6’-0" 2

6th* Freeman, Kedrick Temple 6’-0" 1

7th* HODGE, PRESTON Waxahachie 5’-10"

8th* Williams, Damarco Temple 5’-10"

Shot Put Finals

Place | Athlete | School | Distance | Points

1st Rainey, James Lovejoy 51’-9" 10

2nd Finch, Nathaniel Lovejoy 47’-0" 8

3rd Hogue, Russell Temple 46’-4" 6

4th AUGUSTUS, XZA... Red Oak 43’-0 1/2" 4

5th Jamal Marshall Kennedale 42’-9 1/2" 2

6th SANCHEZ CHRIS... Red Oak 40’-9 3/4" 1

7th HOGGARD, JAYD... Waxahachie 40’-6"

8th COOPER, KAIN Red Oak 40’-5 1/2"

9th Koon, Caleb Midway 39’-8 1/2"

10th Escheverria, Josh Midway 39’-0"

11th Jaden Allen Rockwall Heath 38’-10"

12th Tanner Coker Kennedale 38’-0 1/2"

Discus Finals

Place | Athlete | School | Distance | Points

1st Rainey, James Lovejoy 156’-1 1/2" 10

2nd Finch, Nathaniel Lovejoy 149’-5" 8

3rd Merida, D’Ashton Temple 133’-10" 6

4th AUGUSTUS, XZA... Red Oak 131’-3" 4

5th Koen, Caleb Midway 126’-8 1/2" 2

6th HENDERSON, LA... Waxahachie 122’-7 1/2" 1

7th Gorrell, John Midway 122’-0"

8th Jaden Fields Rockwall Heath 121’-1"

9th Jones, Chris Midway 116’-7"

10th Kyle Brooks Kennedale 116’-2"

11th Jamal Marshall Kennedale 109’-4"

12th MUHAMMAD, AM... Red Oak 106’-6"

Long Jump Finals

Place | Athlete | School | Distance | Points

1st Johnston, Quinten Temple 21’-10 3/4" 10

2nd Jackson, Roman Temple 21’-7 1/4" 8

3rd PROCHE JACOB Red Oak 20’-6" 6

4th WHITARS,ETHAN Waxahachie 20’-5 3/4" 4

5th HODGE, PRESTON Waxahachie 20’-2 1/4" 2

6th HAWKINS, JR BR... Waxahachie 19’-10 1/2" 1

7th Christian Whitaker Kennedale 19’-10"

8th Marlete Joyner Kennedale 19’-7 1/4"

9th Garvin, Elijah Midway 19’-2 1/2"

10th Young, Brandon Midway 18’-7"

11th Micah Conner Kennedale 18’-6 3/4"

12th Hall, Xavier Midway 18’-5 3/4"

13th* Freels, Triton Lovejoy 18’-3 3/4"

14th* Allen, Luke Temple 18’-3 3/4"

15th Hardy, Jakobi Dallas Hillcrest 16’-10 1/2"

Triple Jump Finals

Place | Athlete | School | Distance | Points

1st Jackson, Roman Temple 44’-0" 10

2nd WHITARS,ETHAN Waxahachie 42’-7" 8

3rd Harris, Xavier Midway 41’-10 1/2" 6

4th Freeman, Kedrick Temple 41’-8 3/4" 4

5th Freels, Triton Lovejoy 39’-8" 2

6th PROCHE JACOB Red Oak 39’-3 1/2" 1

7th Odedeji, Samuel Midway 38’-6"

8th Young, Brandon Midway 38’-1 1/2"

9th Jackson Jones Kennedale 36’-5 1/2"

10th Marlete Joyner Kennedale 35’-10"

Distance Medley Relay Finals

Place | School | Heat/Lane | Heat | Place | Time | Points | Athletes

1st Red Oak [A] H 1/L 2 1 11:43.95 20

(FLORES SERGIO, SMITH, ESTAVIOUS, LUTRICK, ALEXA...)

2nd Rockwall Heat... H 1/L 1 2 12:03.99 16

(Dylan Hardin, Bijan Nichols, Marco Acosta, Jake Dalfrey)

3rd Midway [A] H 1/L 3 3 12:10.30 12

(Herrera, Richard, Manzo, Gio, Pahmiyer, Andrew, Martinez, Hunter)

4th Temple [A] H 1/L 4 4 12:22.01 8

(Chavez, Marcanth..., Torres-Izquierdo, ..., Howard, Samari, Head, Jayquan)

4x100M Relay Finals

Place | School | Heat/Lane | Heat | Place | Time | Points | Athletes

1st

Waxahachie [A] H 1/L 4 1 42.17 20

STERNS, JOSHUA

MILLIKEN, GARR...

PATTERSON, AN...

DAVIS-ROBINSO...

2nd

Lovejoy [A] H 1/L 7 2 42.42 16

Gordon, Ryan

Iovinelli, Beau

Collins, Chief

Chamberlin, Jake

3rd

Midway [A] H 1/L 1 3 42.74 12

Palmer, Chase

Lynch, Jace

Thomas, D’Ante

Hodges, Trevius

4th

Red Oak [A] H 1/L 5 4 43.23 8

MERRITT, KE’SH...

TENNYSON KAVA...

LEE, TRISTAN

JOHNSON CORN...

800 M Run Finals

Place | Athlete | School | Heat/Lane | Heat | Place | Time | Points

1st Hernandez, Jesse Temple H 1/L 5 1 2:00.95 10

2nd MOLINA, SAM Waxahachie H 1/L 2 2 2:05.20 8

3rd Gove, Emilio Temple H 1/L 5 3 2:10.70 6

4th Meek, Jacob Midway H 1/L 1 4 2:12.00 4

5th Eaden Bowman Kennedale H 1/L 6 5 2:14.01 2

6th Torres-Izquierdo, ... Temple H 1/L 5 6 2:15.07 1

7th GOUSMAN, DAM... Red Oak H 1/L 3 7 2:15.09

8th Jake Dalfrey Rockwall Heath H 1/L 7 8 2:15.44

110M Hurdles Finals

Place | Athlete | School | Heat/Lane | Heat | Place | Time | Points

1st PATTERSON, AN... Waxahachie H 1/L 4 1 14.49 10

2nd Coley, Gunnar Temple H 1/L 8 2 14.57 8

3rd Jones, Lance Midway H 1/L 7 3 15.41 6

4th Smith, Cade Lovejoy H 1/L 5 4 15.44 4

5th Micus, Paul Midway H 1/L 1 5 15.62 2

6th Jordan Saunders Kennedale H 1/L 6 6 15.95 1

7th Christian Whitaker Kennedale H 1/L 2 7 16.69

8th BURLEY, ZORIAN Red Oak H 1/L 3 8 21.49

100M Dash Finals

Place | Athlete | School | Heat/Lane | Heat | Place | Time | Points

1st Gordon, Ryan Lovejoy H 1/L 4 1 10.56 10

2nd DAVIS-ROBINSO... Waxahachie H 1/L 5 2 10.85 8

3rd Hodges, Trevius Midway H 3/L 5 1 11.26 6

4th** LEE, TRISTAN Red Oak H 1/L 3 3 11.36 3

4th** Trent, Gage Midway H 3/L 4 2 11.36 3

6th MERRITT, KE’SH... Red Oak H 1/L 6 4 11.45 1

7th Armstrong, Taliq Temple H 2/L 3 1 11.48

8th HAWKINS, JR BR... Waxahachie H 3/L 3 3 11.52

9th Williams, Ta’Querius Temple H 1/L 7 5 11.56

10th WHITARS,ETHAN Waxahachie H 3/L 6 4 11.60

11th Howard, Samari Temple H 2/L 5 2 11.70

12th Godipelly, Andrew Lovejoy H 2/L 4 3 11.78

13th Smith, Hunter Lovejoy H 1/L 2 6 11.79

14th Frank Brooks Kennedale H 3/L 7 5 12.00

15th Hardy, Jakobi Dallas Hillcrest H 2/L 7 4 12.26

16th Williams, Gregory Dallas Hillcrest H 2/L 6 5 12.28

17th Evans, Christian Dallas Hillcrest H 2/L 2 6 12.55

4x200M Relay Finals

Place | School | Heat/Lane | Heat | Place | Time | Points | Athletes

1st

Waxahachie [A] H 1/L 3 1 1:30.11 20

BRANDT, LUCAS

MASON, D’TYLER

STERNS, JOSHUA

MILLIKEN, GARR...

2nd

Midway [A] H 1/L 1 2 1:30.62 16

Thomas, D’Ante

Palmer, Chase

Garvin, Elijah

Hodges, Trevius

3rd

Red Oak [A] H 1/L 5 3 1:32.00 12

MERRITT, KE’SH...

TENNYSON KAVA...

LEE, TRISTAN

JOHNSON CORN...

4th

Temple [A] H 1/L 6 4 1:32.14 8

Miles, Deavontae

Allen, Luke

Jackson, Anthony

Armstrong, Taliq

5th

Rockwall Heat... H 1/L 2 5 1:33.22 4

Isaiah Young

Westly Giadolor

Jonathan Crist

Bruce Harmon

6th

Kennedale [A] H 1/L 7 6 1:33.55 2

Marlete Joyner

Kade Stephenson

Ryan Williams

Wayne Landry

400M Dash Finals

Place | Athlete | School | Heat/Lane | Heat | Place | Time | Points

1st SMITH, ESTAVIOUS Red Oak H 1/L 6 1 51.88 10

2nd EJ Williams Kennedale H 1/L 2 2 52.09 8

3rd BADGETT, MARC... Red Oak H 1/L 1 3 53.45 6

4th Freeman, Kedrick Temple H 2/L 4 1 53.72 4

5th Bijan Nichols Rockwall Heath H 2/L 1 2 54.04 2

6th Peisel, Sean Temple H 1/L 3 4 54.76 1

7th Freels, Triton Lovejoy H 1/L 7 5 54.80

8th Chandler Webb Kennedale H 2/L 5 3 55.81

9th Filmore, Coryell Temple H 1/L 8 6 58.23

10th HODGE, PRESTON Waxahachie H 2/L 7 4 1:00.24

300M Hurdles Finals

Place | Athlete | School | Heat/Lane | Heat | Place | Time | Points

1st Coley, Gunnar Temple H 1/L 4 1 39.66 10

2nd PATTERSON, AN... Waxahachie H 1/L 3 2 39.84 8

3rd Jordan Saunders Kennedale H 1/L 5 3 41.08 6

4th Micus, Paul Midway H 1/L 1 4 41.18 4

5th Smith, Cade Lovejoy H 1/L 8 5 42.04 2

6th Jones, Lance Midway H 1/L 7 6 43.49 1

7th BURLEY, ZORIAN Red Oak H 1/L 6 7 44.19

8th Christian Whitaker Kennedale H 1/L 2 8 44.45

200M Dash Finals

Place | Athlete | School | Heat/Lane | Heat | Place | Time | Points

1st Chamberlin, Jake Lovejoy H 1/L 4 1 22.38 10

2nd JOHNSON CORN... Red Oak H 1/L 2 2 23.10 8

3rd DAVIS-ROBINSO... Waxahachie H 1/L 5 3 23.20 6

4th Iovinelli, Beau Lovejoy H 3/L 3 1 23.23 4

5th Miles, Deavontae Temple H 1/L 7 4 23.41 2

6th BRANDT, LUCAS Waxahachie H 3/L 1 2 23.63 1

7th Garvin, Elijah Midway H 3/L 6 3 23.84

8th Trent, Gage Midway H 3/L 2 4 24.40

9th Collins, Chief Lovejoy H 1/L 1 5 24.46

10th President, Monto Temple H 2/L 4 1 24.54

11th Johnny Coffey Kennedale H 3/L 5 5 25.27

12th Frank Brooks Kennedale H 1/L 6 6 25.38

13th TENNYSON KAVA... Red Oak H 1/L 3 7 25.79

14th Williams, Gregory Dallas Hillcrest H 2/L 3 2 26.79

15th Alberto Valesquez Dallas Hillcrest H 2/L 6 3 27.21

1600M Run Finals

Place | Athlete | School | Heat/Lane | Heat | Place | Time | Points

1st MENA, JULIUS Waxahachie H 1/L 2 1 4:44.44 10

2nd FLORES SERGIO Red Oak H 1/L 4 2 4:53.51 8

3rd Gove, Emilio Temple H 1/L 5 3 5:04.74 6

4th Brandon Hauub Kennedale H 1/L 3 4 5:09.34 4

5th LUTRICK, ALEXA... Red Oak H 1/L 4 5 5:12.46 2

6th Jake Dalfrey Rockwall Heath H 1/L 7 6 5:13.89 1

7th Dylan Hardin Rockwall Heath H 1/L 7 7 5:14.76

8th Caleb Hall Kennedale H 1/L 3 8 5:21.77

9th Chavez, Marcanth... Temple H 1/L 5 9 5:24.77

10th Omar Galcia Dallas Hillcrest H 1/L 6 10 5:34.81

11th Alberto Valesquez Dallas Hillcrest H 1/L 6 11 5:37.46

4x400M Relay Finals

Place | School | Heat/Lane | Heat | Place | Time | Points | Athletes

1st

Waxahachie [A] H 1/L 1 1 3:25.91 20

STERNS, JOSHUA

BRANDT, LUCAS

MOLINA, SAM

MILLIKEN, GARR...

2nd

Midway [A] H 1/L 2 2 3:29.56 16

Micus, Paul

Thomas, D’Ante

Garvin, Elijah

Harris, Xavier

3rd

Temple [A] H 1/L 4 3 3:30.82 12

Johnston, Quinten

Hernandez, Jesse

Peisel, Sean

Williams, Damarco

4th

Kennedale [A] H 1/L 6 4 3:32.64 8

EJ Williams

Eaden Bowman

Antwone Watson

Jordan Saunders

5th

Red Oak [A] H 1/L 3 5 3:35.67 4

DURHAM DARIUS

GOUSMAN, DAM...

BADGETT, MARC...

SMITH, ESTAVIOUS

6th

Lovejoy [A] H 1/L 5 6 3:41.29 2

Godipelly, Andrew

Archer, Leighton

Mayfield, Luke

Grebe, Jordan