OKLAHOMA CITY — Sydney Goodson’s 3-point shot, with Baylor guard Juicy Landrum in her face, found nothing but net, giving Texas Tech a short-lived 8-6 lead in its Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal game Saturday.

Baylor stepped on the gas from then on and shut down the Lady Raiders in a 100-61 rout as the No. 1-ranked Lady Bears eliminated Texas Tech and advanced to the tournament semifinals.

Texas Tech ended its season with a 14-17 record in Marlene Stollings’ first year as head coach.

The Lady Bears (29-1) will face Kansas State, the conference No. 5 seed, in a 2 p.m. Sunday semifinal matchup at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

After Goodson’s 3 at the 5:55 mark of the first quarter, Baylor ended the first period on a 10-2 run to end the quarter leading 18-10.

The Lady Bears then went on a 17-2 run to open the second quarter, and Tech was never able to whittle the lead down to less than 20 points after going into halftime trailing 45-25.

Freshman Chrislyn Carr led the Lady Raiders with 25 points, with Goodson adding 16 and Brittany Brewer scoring 13 to go with her five blocked shots and eight rebounds.

Baylor had seven players score in double figures as the Lady Bears advanced to the Big 12 Tournament semifinals for the ninth straight year. Kalani Brown and senior All-American NaLyssa Smith each scored 14 points, and Chloe Jackson and Moon Ursin each scored 12.

Baylor’s depth and size were too much for the Lady Raiders, who had no offensive production from the bench. Baylor’s bench outscored Tech’s 52-0.

Tech did shoot 41.4 percent from 3-point range, connecting on 12 3s. Carr sank seven 3s and ended the season with 558 total points, the third-highest total for a freshman in Tech history.

Softball

Texas Tech’s softball team found itself in an unfamiliar situation, needing to come back from an early deficit Saturday against Jacksonville State. The No. 14 Red Raiders fell behind 3-0 but bounced back for an 11-3 win on Saturday’s day two of the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic at Rocky Johnson Field.

Karli Hamilton and Trenity Edwards each smacked home runs for the Lady Raiders, and pitching ace Erin Edmoundson improved her record to 12-1 with the win.

The Gamecocks got on the scoreboard in the top of the second inning with four hits and three runs off Texas Tech ace pitcher Erin Edmoundson to take the early 3-0 lead.

Texas Tech (22-1) responded in the bottom of the second with three runs of its own. Kelcy Leach’s infield single scored Olga Zamarripa with Tech’s first run. Yvonne Whatley’s bunt single allowed Peyton Blithe to score from third, and Hamilton followed with an RBI single to tie things up.

Emoundson settled down after giving up the early runs, and Tech’s offense ended the game in the sixth in a run-rule decision. The run-rule ending was the fifth consecutive early finish for Tech after a doubleheader sweep earlier this week against UTEP and a pair of lopsided wins on Friday in the tournament’s opening games.

Leach ended the ball game on a two-RBI double to left-center field in the sixth inning for the final eight-run margin of victory.

The Red Raiders will close out the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic on Sunday, facing Gardner-Webb at 10 a.m. at Rocky Johnson Field and Northern Colorado at 12:30 p.m.