A final tournament tune-up might prove to be the catalyst the Indians baseball club needed ahead of a stout District 7-6A schedule.

Waxahachie began the three-day Corsicana-hosted tournament with a tie against state-ranked Forney (6-6) on Thursday before falling to Waco Robinson (3-2) later that evening.

The Tribe bounced back to defeat neighboring Red Oak, 2-1, in their only Friday game and then defeated Corsicana in the finale, 9-4.

HACHIE 6, FORNEY 6

Waxahachie came out of the gates swinging — literally — Thursday afternoon and quickly hung a five-spot on the Forney Jackrabbits in the bottom of the first inning.

Forney countered with a four-run second inning of the eventual tie, 6-6.

Campbell Sullivan knocked a pair of doubles and scored two runs. Kelly (1-for-2, 2B) drove in three runs, while Sage Hampton, Aaron Tesei and BG Winn also contributed in the RBI department.

Casey Kelly tossed two innings of four-hit baseball on the bump, surrendering five runs (four earned) and striking out one.

Caleb Perry fared very well on the mound in relief, tossing four innings and allowing just one run (earned) on two hits.

ROBINSON 3, HACHIE 2

Robinson took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, added another in the third and survived sixth-inning comeback to defeat Waxahachie on Thursday, 3-2.

Sullivan and Jordan Fay drove in the two Waxahachie runs.

The Indians were outhit 6-9 on the evening and committed two errors.

Colton Lee tossed five solid innings on the mound. He allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and struck out two with just one walk.

Christian Gonzales tossed a scoreless inning in relief and struck out one.

HACHIE 2, RED OAK 1

Red Oak broke the scoreless tie in the top of the third inning Friday afternoon. The Indians, however, rallied late with runs in the fifth and sixth innings for their first win of the tournament, 2-1.

Sullivan plated the first run with a fielder's choice double-play groundout. Kelly recorded the lone RBI when he singled home Peyton Graham in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Fay tossed a six-hit complete game on the mound for the Indians. He struck out three and walked two.

HACHIE 9, CORSICANA 4

A five-run fifth inning and four more runs in the third innings were more than enough for Tesei, Graham and the Indians in the tournament finale Saturday against host Corsicana.

Waxahachie outslugged Corsicana 8-6 on the afternoon for the five-run win, 9-4.

The victory improved the Indians to 4-6-1 on the season.

The big swing for the Tribe came via a Colten Lee home run in the third inning. He finished the game 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Tesei also recorded a pair of knocks for the Indians, with one of those being a triple. He plated two runs and scored once.

Graham (2 RBIs) and Hampton (3 RBIs) also recorded extra-base hits, both doubles, for Waxahachie during the victory.

Tesei tossed two innings on the hill for the Indians, allowing two runs (earned) on two hits and two walks.

Graham closed out the victory with three innings of one-run baseball. He allowed four hits and sat down one Tiger.

UP NEXT

Waxahachie opens District 7-6A action Tuesday at 7 p.m. on the road against DeSoto. The Tribe then concludes the regular-season series at 7 p.m. Friday night at home.