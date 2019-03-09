Following a milestone victory Tuesday night, the Waxahachie Lady Indians returned to the diamond Friday to host the always tough Mansfield Lake Ridge Lady Eagles.

It was, unfortunately, a run-rule victory for the Lady Eagles, 14-1.

Lake Ridge hung five runs on four hits in the first inning, which included the first five batters all reaching base and scoring. The Lady Eagles then scored three runs in the second, third and fifth innings on 10 hits and five Lady Indians errors.

Waxahachie was outhit 14-3 on the evening.

The lone Waxahachie run came when Caley Robles led off the bottom of the third inning with a home run to center field.

Madison Armstrong and Kaylie Burdine recorded the other two Waxahachie hits.

Brooklyn Holman took the loss inside the circle after allowing eight earned runs, walking four and striking out two over five innings.

The loss dropped the Lady Indians to 11-3 on the season and 2-0 in District 7-6A.

Waxahachie returns to action at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on the road against Mansfield and then hosts Grand Prairie at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.