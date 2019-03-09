AUSTIN

Police: SXSW-goers

should download apps

Police officials are reminding South by Southwest attendees to download the free Austin Police Department and SXSW Go smartphone apps to stay up-to-date during this year’s event.

Stay informed and have direct access to important Police Department services such as station locations, crime prevention information, news updates and the ability to file certain police reports directly from the app.

Users can also send tips anonymously. Tipsters can use their GPS location, text, photos and have a secure two-way chat with officers. Additionally, the department sends out important messages and alerts to users via the app.

DRIPPING SPRINGS

City secures permit

for plant expansion

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality commissioners has issued a discharge permit to the city of Dripping Springs, allowing the city to begin the expansion of its wastewater treatment plant.

With the permit, the city plans to move into the design and construction phases of the plant expansion, which could take up to two years.

SOUTH AUSTIN

Sculpture Garden

hosts family day

The Umlauf Sculpture Garden and Museum, at 605 Robert E. Lee Road, will host a family day celebrating Women’s History Month from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The free event will feature children’s yoga, reading from local author Liz Garton Scanlon, a singalong with the Armstrong Community Music School, sculpture search and crafts.

For more information and a schedule of activities: umlaufsculpture.org.

SOUTH AUSTIN

Botanical Garden has

flower show over weekend

The Capitol City Judges Council Flower Show will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Road.

Along with the petite design, the show will include several of the new design styles, cascade and low profile, interpreting the show theme of the elements wind, water, fire and earth. Horticulture exhibits will also be displayed.

The show is free with garden admission.

ROUND ROCK

High school to host

LGBTQ seminar

An entry in the FYI Seminar Series titled “LGBTQIA: The Basics” will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the at Round Rock High School old cafeteria, 300 N. Lake Creek Drive, Building 700.

Attendees will be informed about the related vocabulary and how to navigate language used in the LGBTQ communities. Participants will learn how to debunk myths about bisexuality, gender identity and expression and the issues facing the transgender and gender nonbinary communities.

GILLESPIE COUNTY

LBJ Ranch offers

spring break programs

The Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park has announced additional programming that will be offered to visitors for spring break from Saturday through arch 24 at the LBJ Ranch on Park Road 52 in Stonewall.

Visitors can join park rangers and volunteers to learn about the important role aviation and the U.S. Secret Service played at the ranch, become more familiar with Johnson’s environmental and education legacy, explore some of the natural features of the park and talk with the park’s curatorial staff about historic preservation. Activities will include nature walks, talks, story times and trivia contests. Programs are free.

For a full schedule: nps.gov/lyjo.

— American-Statesman staff