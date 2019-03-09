Throughout the weekend the Amarillo Civic Center is hosting what officials hope is the first of many robotics competitions here, with an overarching goal of one day serving as the destination for an international event. The First Robotics-spearheaded endeavor, which began on Friday and will conclude with an awards presentation Sunday afternoon, was spurred by the Amarillo Technology Initiative's desire to foster more robotics competitions here, per officials.

Organizers said Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) plays a vital part in this weekend's endeavor, as teams from Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado and New Mexico are slated to compete with a deep space theme.

"Today is a great day," FIRST in Texas Executive Director Patrick Felty said while addressing the teams before the events began on Friday in the Cal Farley Coliseum. "We're very proud of our FIRST in Texas team, we're proud of our team of volunteers who have given up their nights and weekends to support these events, we're also very proud of all of our terrific sponsors who believe in us and our mission. But we're most proud of our students, the work you all have done and everything you're going to do in the future. You're the reason why we're here."

Amarillo College Dean of STEM Carol Buse said the institution is a proud sponsor of the tournament and deeply committed to STEM disciplines, particularly robotics and coding.

"We have partnered with Apple to offer the Apple curriculum so students can learn how to develop apps for any Apple device," she said. "And one of the things we'll be rolling out at the end of the month - we are allowing high schools, if they partner with Apple and us, we will give them up to nine hours of college credit. They learn the Apple software and we will give them college credit for that. That shows our commitment to learning coding in Amarillo."

Meanwhile, Amarillo Independent School District Interim Superintendent of Schools Doug Loomis said the students are making a considerable impression.

"Since the moment I got into this building this morning, I have been pumped and energized," he said. "I am so impressed with today's youth. You're bright, intelligent and understand what STEM is. But really impresses me this morning is the teamwork and leadership. This is going to be a great weekend."

Amarillo Director of Information Technology Rich Gagnon, a member of the Amarillo Technology Initiative, said last year city officials initiated dialogue with First Robotics, which facilitates robotics competitions in Texas, nationally and internationally and had been seeking a venue within the state to conduct district level competitions. The Amarillo Technology Initiative was introduced to First Robotics and Amarillo won the rights to host.

"The Amarillo Technology Initiative is a group of professionals who volunteer spare time out of our normal work lives to be part of a work group," Gagnon said, noting the work group is bringing or creating technology education, technology events, technical employment opportunities and cultural exchanges between technical groups to Amarillo.