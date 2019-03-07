Forty-two games in the National Football league could not have prepared Steve Howell for Tuesday's victory.

His 1,064 rushing yards and four touchdowns over 44 football games at Baylor University did not do much good, either.

Instead, Howell, a fourth-round selection by the Miami Dolphins in 1979, celebrated a milestone victory on the softball diamond.

And it wasn't just any ol' victory.

The 1975 Waxahachie graduate took a few moments, though brief and just after speaking to the victorious Lady Indians, to soak in the 300th win in his career as a head softball coach.

"We have had some good teams here and that has had a lot to do with the wins we've gotten," said Howell after the Lady Indians defeated Cedar Hill on Tuesday, 16-4. "I am proud of our alumni, the people that I have coached and proud of the teams that I have coached. I am just happy that we got a district win, too."

The Lady Indians hung crooked numbers in the first (2), second (5) and fourth (9) innings during the home victory against the Lady Longhorns. They needed just 10 hits to score their 16 runs, too.

Hope David entered the night without a home run on the season. She left the field with two, including a fourth-inning grand slam that might've landed on the pitcher's mound of the new baseball practice field well beyond the left-field fence.

David (3-for-3, 3R) accounted for six RBIs in the win and has already doubled her home run total from last season.

Chloe Hernandez finished 3-for-4 at the plate with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Courtney Crownover drove in three runs after her 2-for-3 night at the dish with one double.

Erin Deleon and Cameron Ryer added the other two runs batted in for the Lady Indians.

Ryer picked up the win inside the circle after she allowed four runs (one earned) over three innings and struck out four. Brooklyn Holman tossed the final two innings in relief. She did not allow a run, limited Cedar Hill to one hit and struck out three in the process.

The victory improved Waxahachie to 11-2 on the season and 2-0 in District 7-6A.

"That was a big one to start 2-0," Howell added. "That was as important as the 300th win, for me. We play a big game Friday night against Lake Ridge and hope that we can get another one."

Winning 300 high school softball games isn't a feat easily or quickly reached; even the best of seasons will only afford a team somewhere in the ballpark of 35-40 games.

Last season, for instance, the Lady Indians finished with a very respectable 16-9-1 record following a bi-district exit.

For those reaching for the calculator at home: It would take over 18 seasons of 16 victories to reach the 300-win plateau. Howell is currently in his 25th year as a coach at Waxahachie High School and 29th year as a high school coach, though not all of those years were spent as a head softball coach.

"Milestone achievements like 300 wins are results of hours of dedication, time and energy of players and coaches," Waxahachie ISD Athletic Director Greg Reed said. "I am excited and proud of coach Howell, and WISD is thrilled for his team to win him his 300th game in front of the home fans and supporters. The team is off to one of its best starts ever and we look forward to watching them the rest of the season."

Waxahachie returns to action at 5:15 p.m. at home Friday against Mansfield Lake Ridge.

____

Fred Phipps/Daily Light contributed to this report.