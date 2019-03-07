The Ellis County Art Association launched its “Call to Art” on March 1, as the application period for the student art exhibit is now open for Ellis County students.

The Ellis County Art Association has hosted the art exhibit for over 30 years.

David Harper, a member of the ECAA and who also managed last year’s show, said the exhibit is a place to encourage young students to pursue arts in their future. The art exhibit also serves as a beautiful location to showcase a local’s art in the gallery.

The competition allows kindergarten through 12th-grade students to submit one art piece each. Applications are available to all public, private, charter and home-schooled students in Ellis County.

The work is separated and hung by grade level. Volunteers within the association will deliberate on the winners. There will be a first, second and third place winner, along with two honorable mentions for each grade level.

The ECAA will also award two $500 scholarships to graduating senior students. The winning students have to be perusing an art-related major in college.

Teachers can deliver their students’ work to ART on the Square gallery located downtown March 22-23. The gallery will be open to the public from March 26 - April 6, and on March 30 from 2 — 4 p.m. a reception will be held for the community and family.

Last year, the ECAA had more than 500 pieces of art hanging in the gallery. Harper confirmed the gallery could easily hang more than 700 articles.

“The place was pretty full, but we have room for more,” Harper said.

Harper shared there are size restrictions on the art with few exceptions. ECAA will accept two-dimensional work, drawing, charcoal, crayons, three-dimensional work and more.

He also stressed that work from students has to be created in the classroom.

For more information, log onto their website https://elliscountyart.net/ or call at (972) 937-3414.