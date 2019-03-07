Alec Sanchez has raked at the plate since stepping onto the baseball diamond at Blinn College. He will soon look to do the same at the University of New Mexico.

Sanchez, a 2017 Waxahachie graduate, announced his commitment to the Division I program on social media this past Wednesday evening. The announcement comes four months after Blinn teammate and fellow Indians baseball alum, Jackson Leath (1-0, 0.64 ERA), announced his commitment to the Division-I University of Tennessee.

The two have helped the Buccaneers to an 8-5 overall record and 2-2 mark in conference action this season. Blinn College is a Division I junior college located a few miles outside of College Station.

Sanchez, listed at 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, splits time in center field and catcher. He has yet to commit an error in the field (32 chances) and has gunned down 2-of-7 would-be base stealers from behind the plate (28 percent).

The sophomore currently sits fifth on the team with 12 hits (.324-batting average) but leads the ballclub with two home runs, two triples and 12 RBIs. His .649 slugging percentage is also a team best.

As a freshman, Sanchez started 52 of the Buccaneers 54 games and led the team 62 hits, 12 doubles and .360 batting average. He also finished second on the ballclub with 41 runs scored, seven home runs, 42 RBIs and 37 walks.

The .360/.482/.576 slash line posted by Sanchez was also the tops on the team, which earned him all-region and all-conference honors, as well as a spot on the Texas-New Mexico Junior College Baseball Coaches Association All-Star team.

Sanchez was named the District 14-5A Newcomer of the Year after his freshman campaign at Waxahachie High and then received first-team all-district honors in 2015, 2016 and 2017.