Nearly three dozen Mexican free-tailed bats were captured last month inside buildings in Georgetown — that's a dozen more than were found by humans during the same period in Austin, home of the world's largest urban bat colony.

The 35 bats were found in the Georgetown High School Annex, Forbes Middle School, McCoy Elementary School, Grace Academy, East View High School and the floral shop All Things New, said Georgetown Animal Services Manager April Haughey. Fifteen of the bats were taken from Forbes Middle School, but at different times.

City officials originally reported 27 bats were captured but information was logged incorrectly, Haughey said. All of the bats underwent testing for rabies, which requires euthanizing live specimens, but none tested positive.

"We had to put it into context — only 47 were sent for testing all of last year," Haughey said. "We were a little surprised as well, especially when we started looking at our numbers."

The Texas Department of State Health Services’ Zoonosis Department and the Austin Bat Refuge chalks up the increase to more public awareness of bats and more reporting, Haughey said.

"We definitely were like, 'Woo we've been going to the lab a lot lately,’” Haughey said of the increased workload because of the bats. Luckily, an additional animal control officer was approved in the budget last year and will be brought on soon, she said.

In comparison, a total of 23 bats were picked up last month in Austin, which is home to 1.5 million Mexican free-tailed bats that live seasonally under the Ann W. Richards Congress Avenue bridge, according to data from Austin Animal Protection. That number includes bats captured from buildings and other areas, said Austin Animal Center spokeswoman Jennifer Olohan.

Forty 311 service requests were made in February for Austin residents who needed help removing bats from indoors or on the ground, Austin 311 spokesman Paul Bestgen said.

Austin is also home to the tricolored bat and the cave myotis bat, state mammalogist Jonah Evans said. But Mexican free-tailed bats are the most common type of bats found in the state, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Typically, the Mexican free-tailed bats head for warmer caves in Mexico and Central America around November and December. They make their return trip to Texas by the end of February or the beginning of March, Evans said. The bats can be found all over the state and in the western half of the country, he said.

"Just because you don't see them doesn't mean they're not there. They're all over” Central Texas, Austin Animal Protection officer Rebekha Montie said.

They enjoy Central Texas for its population of corn earworms, which grow into moths, Evans said. The bats eat the moths in massive numbers, he said.

A bat entering a building to roost, or take up residence, is not uncommon.

"Buildings for them are just a cave, another spot to roost that's protected. They love abandoned buildings and stuff like that," Evans said.

Recent warmer than normal weather could have been a contributing factor to why more bats were reported. Bats might have stayed in Texas this winter instead of migrating south because they were just as disoriented by the seesawing temperatures as we were, Montie said.

If a bat makes its way inside an Austin building or your home, call 311 to report it — do not pick it up, Montie said. An Austin Animal Protection officer will be dispatched to the bat's location to capture it, possibly using an 8- to 10-foot-long pole with a net on the end of it, depending on where the animal is. All bats captured in Austin are euthanized, but not all of them are tasted for rabies, Montie explained.

Bats are tested for rabies when a person or pet comes into contact with it, she said.

City spokesman Keith Hutchinson reminded residents that a bat will typically leave on its own, especially if all the lights are turned off and a clear pathway is created.

Bats found hanging around the outside of buildings will fly away at dusk if they're left alone. If a bat ends up on the ground, do not touch it. To report a bat in Georgetown, call Georgetown police at 512-930-3510.