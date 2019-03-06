To the Editor,

That was the question posed by Alan Fox in Sunday's paper. Well sir you took four columns to ask that question. I think I just might be able to answer that question in a much smaller space and time. Well, let us get started.

First, that smell may be the constant stream of B - - - S - - - you seem to be spreading in 90% of your babblings. It is plain for everybody to see you hate our President Trump. Well, sir; in my 88 years, I have seen some very bad Presidents, know what I did? I supported them. I prayed (know what that is?) for them.

Mister Fox, I hope and pray that you will be able to unload the burden of hate that you seem to be saddled with.

"Happy trails to you."

David Nance, Waxahachie