To the Editor,

I would like to give credit to a person that has earned it and a whole bunch more. This person is Jenee Smiles. Head knocker [boss] of the Waxahachie Senior Center, just a short distance south of Waxahachie. It is easy to see why she is named Smiles. This lady is a joy to be around. I hope the city of Waxahachie realizes what a good choice they made when they hired her. They could not have done any better. Yes, this is the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.

David Nance, Waxahachie