To the Editor,

While over in the Blue tent, the bleachers were emptying fast because everyone was chasing their hats into the main ring to run the circus. Each had crisis of their own to declare. Like watching the beginning of a season of American Idol and we're all sitting at the judges table.

This should a fun couple of years. I'm heading to get more popcorn. The big bucket.

Alan Fox, Waxahachie