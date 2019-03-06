This records package is presented as a public service by area law enforcement and the Daily Light. A person who is arrested or accused of a crime, present at a crime scene, or identified as a suspect in any printed report is not necessarily guilty of a criminal offense. Guilt or innocence must be determined in a court of law. The Daily Light publishes all information provided by participating law enforcement agencies.

Jail records reflect that 94 individuals were arrested between Feb. 25-Mar. 3 by Ellis County law enforcement agencies. All 94 individuals — arrested on or after Feb. 25 — are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law and include:

Wayne McCollum Detention Center

Feb. 25

- James Risby, 64, was arrested for criminal trespass and public intoxication.

- Kevin Cornist, 22, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

- Peter Salazar, 37, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Marquavius Woods, 24, was arrested on a warrant for criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, search or transportation.

- Zachary Jackson, 38, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana and driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.

- Mary Collins, 52, was arrested for violating a protective order.

- Bettin Mandelbaum, 51, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

- Caleb Larkin, 35, was arrested for assault on a household or family member.

- Mamie Piccola, 35, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and criminal nonsupport.

- Dani Witherspoon, 55, was arrested for theft of property fewer than $2,500.

- Dasy Quintanilla, 38, was arrested for theft of property fewer than $2,500.

Feb. 26

- Cesar Reyes, 25, was arrested on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.

- Billy Bonte, 28, was arrested on a warrant for assault on a household or family member.

- Jimmy White, 34, was arrested on two counts for terroristic threat.

- Vecente Gonzalez, 40, was arrested for interference with an emergency request.

- Rosalia Cervantes, 27, was arrested on a probation violation for child abuse and neglect.

- Jaelyn Woodhall, 19, was arrested for violation of continuing to appear, possession of fewer than two ounces of a Grade 2 controlled substance and fraud use/possession of identifying information.

- Charles White, 54, was arrested for possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

- Lanisha Herrera, 35, was arrested for tampering/fabricating with physical evidence, possession of fewer than 28 grams of a Grade 3 controlled substance and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Troy Gilmore, 56, was arrested for a parole violation, possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance, possession of fewer than 28 grams of a Grade 3 controlled substance and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Michelle Singer, 32, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Jerry Morehead, 35, was arrested for possession of fewer than 28 grams of a Grade 3 and Grade 4 controlled substance.

- Sherri Guillory, 26, was arrested for displaying expired registration and driving with an invalid license.

- Donald Wilborn, 51, was arrested for driving with an invalid license, display of expired registration and failure to appear.

- Genaro Bautista, 28, was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

- Andres Cantu, 21, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of a Grade 2 controlled substance.

- David Griffin, 48, was arrested for indecent sexual contact with a child.

- Joshua Barton, 19, was arrested for criminal trespass and terroristic threat causing fear.

- Nicholus Tanner, 31, was arrested on a bench warrant for abandon or endangerment of a child.

- Matthew Hill, 35, was arrested for reporting a false alarm.

- Garison Pate, 17, was arrested for terroristic threat causing fear.

- Gabriel Claude, 20, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Brent Alexander, 34, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance, tampering or fabricating with physical evidence and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Mark Gutierrez, 36, was arrested for assault on a household or family member.

- Aaron Rivera, 35, was arrested for driving with an invalid license, no driver’s license, no insurance and open container.

- Cody Mansfield, 26, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance.

- Connor Nunley, 17, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Feb. 27

- Burtrell Ross, 41, was arrested for possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Adriel Galvan, 28, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, driving with an invalid license and violation of a promise to appear.

- Rebecca Mosman, 36, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance.

- Neiman Fletcher, 26, was arrested for a Class C misdemeanor.

- Raul Monjaraz, 29, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Sybil Hendon, 59, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.

- Marcus Jackson, 24, was arrested for manufacture or delivery of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Miguel Estrada, 38, was arrested for the manufacture or delivery of greater than four grams but fewer than 200 grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Geneva McClaine, 23, was arrested for possession of fewer than 28 grams of a Grade 3 controlled substance, failure to maintain financial responsibility, speeding and manifesting purpose of prostitution.

- Emmanuel Medina, 31, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with a child, assault causing bodily injury, driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction and public intoxication.

- Heather Mitchell, 32, was arrested for credit or debit card abuse and fraud use/possession of identifying information.

- Felicia Angelle, 53, was arrested for harassment.

Feb. 28

- Mohsan Chughtai, 41, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

- Mark Davis, 63, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – third infraction.

- Johnny Baladez, 31, was arrested for theft of property greater than $2,500 but fewer than $30,000 and theft of property greater than $750 but fewer than $2,500.

- Darryl Jones, 48, was arrested for theft of property greater than $100 but fewer than $750.

- Miranda Sauceda, 29, was arrested for a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance and broken tail light.

- Lee Savala, 30, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – third infraction and accident involving damage to a motor vehicle.

- Tomas Guerrero, 40, was arrested on a probation violation for assault.

- Ryan Kurtz, 38, was arrested for possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Tomeka Branch, 44, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.

- David Hernandez, 29, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance and driving while intoxicated.

Mar. 1

- Eric Montmean, 37, was arrested for evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest, search or transportation.

- Efrain Martinez, 65, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated.

- Justin Wood, 23, was arrested on a commitment order for speeding and driving with an invalid license.

- Tommie Barnhardt, 54, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.

- Eliseo Villasenor, 31, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and failure to identify fugitive intent.

- Mary Minx, 57, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and a parole violation.

- Omar Lopez, 42, was arrested for a probation violation.

- Cory Johnson, 42, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated.

- Wesley Nava, 24, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – second infraction.

- Marshall Rife, 25, was arrested on a commitment order for invasive visual recording.

- Alfred Gonzalez, 39, was arrested for theft of property greater than $2,500 to $30,000.

- Roberto Hernandez, 54, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated – third infraction.

Mar. 2

- Umya Ponds, 18, was arrested for aggravated robbery.

- Dshonyo McFarland, 43, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container.

- Anselmo Gonzalez, 53, was arrested for assault by contact.

- Nicolas Wills, 23, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Austin Swaggerty, 28, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – second infraction.

- Harley Alsbrooks, 33, was arrested for possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance, possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, driving with a suspended license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, an

- Jose Fernandez, 53, was arrested for a Class A misdemeanor.

- Robert Ledbetter, 38, was arrested for evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle.

- Jacob Green, 31, was arrested for contempt of child support.

- Aeon Reown, 26, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Maria Leyba, 35, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury and ICE detainer.

- Steve Bryant, 56, was arrested for possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Wendy Bennett, 42, was arrested for possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

Mar. 3

- Laurie Hardy, 44, was arrested for possession of a dangerous drug and driving while intoxicated.

- Christi Maldonado, 31, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

- Elvis Seay, 32, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance, no liability insurance, failure to appear and an expired driver’s license.

- Jesse Valles, 19, was arrested for evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and operating an unregistered vehicle.

- Jose Martinez, 26, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and ICE detainer.

- Clint Grogan, 37, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, possession of fewer than 28 grams of a Grade 3 controlled substance, possession of fewer than two ounces of a Grade 2 controlled substance, speeding 10 miles above the limit and violation of a promise to appear.

- Katrina Ortiz, 46, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, no driver’s license, three counts of open container and three counts of possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

- Cedric Smith, 22, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, assault on a family or household member, theft and a parole violation.

- Morris Polk, 46, was arrested for assault by contact.

- Kevin Johnson, 38, was arrested for theft of property greater than $2,500 but fewer than $30,000.