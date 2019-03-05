Due to overwhelming interest, NCW Insurance says it has moved its free ERISA and FMLA Seminar from the NCW Insurance offices to Amarillo College's downtown campus, located at 1314 S. Polk St.

Area business leaders and human resource professionals have been invited to attend the seminar, scheduled for 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 7. The seminar will focus an array of topics pertaining to the Family Medical Leave Act and ERISA regulation and compliance, according to a news release. Speaker is Carolyn McNairy, TASC Compliance Vice-President.

Registration is still available online at www.neely.com, or participants may contact Elizabeth Carter, stewardship director at (806) 376-6301, Ext. 222, or by e-mail at ecarter@neely.com.