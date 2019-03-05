WAXAHACHIE

The Waxahachie Police Department currently has five police officers trained in mental health and crisis management. Police Chief Wade Goolsby wants to turn that into his entire department.

The department is currently presenting a grant application to the North Central Texas Council of Governments for financial assistance on a training program Goolsby hopes to implement across the department. The course is a 40-hour class that would train officers on how to deal with mentally ill persons and crisis situations.

“One of the biggest challenges for law enforcement is dealing with mentally ill persons or someone in mental crisis,” Goolsby stated. “We are expected to resolve the situation without any violence and without delay. Unfortunately, this is not realistic in many instances.”

According to NPR, approximately 10 percent of police calls involve a person with a mental illness. However, Goolsby said many officers do not receive this training, which can sometimes lead to unnecessary loss of life. One study by the Treatment Advocacy Center shows that those suffering from mental illnesses are 16 times more likely to die from a police encounter.

“It’s a problem we deal with on a regular basis, and it’s a challenge for every agency out there,” Goolsby expressed. “Hopefully we can get this award so we can deal with it in better ways.”

If the department did not seek out this grant, the alternative would be to continue to train a handful of officers in the mental health course and dispatch only those officers in a crisis situation.

However, Goolsby said it would be more beneficial to train all of the department’s officers. That way, if a mental health emergency arises, the responding officer is already trained in how to handle the situation, potentially saving more lives in the process.

“It’s really good training,” Goolsby remarked. “I believe that every officer should have this training.”

Goolsby brought a resolution to approve the submission of the grant application before the City Council during its regular meeting Monday evening. According to the proposal, project costs total $26,000, with $15,000 going to a contractual training instructor.

If selected, the city would pay for the initial project costs but would be later reimbursed through the grant.

The council unanimously approved the resolution, 5-0.

THOROUGHFARE PLAN UPDATE

The council also unanimously approved an update to the city’s thoroughfare master plan, which is a process the city has carried out for over a month now.

Since the initial joint workshop between the city council and the planning and zoning commission on Feb. 4 and the public hearing on Feb. 26, several amendments have been made to the city’s thoroughfare – including extending the right-of-way to 80 feet on several roads Northwest of Interstate 35-East, North Grove Boulevard and Garden Valley Parkway. The plan also extends the right-of-way to 90 feet on streets Southwest of Interstate Highway 35 East and the Dove Hollow Subdivision.

“The thoroughfare plan really provides connections,” city manager Michael Scott remarked. “Don’t think this is engineered at all. We’ve engineered nothing but the connection points.”

The thoroughfare update was approved 5-0 and became effective into the city’s master plan immediately upon approval.