WAXAHACHIE

An Aubrey resident denied a second plea deal Monday afternoon in the 443rd District Court of Ellis County that would have sentenced the 47-year-old to 35 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend.

The Ellis County Grand Jury previously indicted Guy Wayne Lynch, 47, in Oct. 2017 for allegedly shooting and killing his then-girlfriend, Tia Marie Spearman, earlier that same year.

According to a previous Daily Light report, Ellis County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an area near Section House Road in Alma in July 2017 after hunters reported that they had discovered human remains. The remains were sent to the University of North Texas for identification.

At around the same period, the Biloxi Police Department of Mississippi contacted Lancaster Police investigators related to a missing person report issued in June.

That individual was Tia Marie Spearman.

“Ms. Spearman’s family had not heard from her since May 2017,” Ellis County Sgt. Joe Fitzgerald previously stated. “Biloxi Police Department Investigations Division discovered Ms. Spearman had an associated address in the City of Lancaster. As a result, Lancaster Police investigators contacted Ellis County investigators, knowing the ongoing investigation of the unidentified human remains found in Ellis County.”

Investigators spoke with Spearman’s family and obtained dental records, which forensic examiners were able to match with the remains at UNT. According to a previous Daily Light report, Spearman was known to be living with Lynch in Little Elm at around the time of her disappearance.

Lynch was arrested in August after investigators obtained evidence that connected him to the murder.

"We had enough probable cause signed by the justice of the peace to issue an arrest warrant for him," Fitzgerald previously stated.

Lynch was booked into the Wayne McCollum Detention Center on a $1 million bond on Aug. 17, 2017. Court records show that he is currently represented by Corsicana attorney Michael Crawford.

Lynch was previously offered another plea bargain in September last year where the Ellis County and District Attorney’s Office offered Lynch 45 years in prison in exchange for a guilty plea. Lynch has now denied both offers.

Crawford attempted to file a motion for a continuance Monday, but 443rd District Judge Cindy Ermatinger denied his motion.

“We’ve got a dead individual,” 443rd Chief Felony Prosecutor Ricky Sipes remarked in court. “And we’ve got evidence that clearly links Mr. Lynch with the victim’s demise.”

Lynch will be tried for Spearman’s murder before a jury later this month. If convicted, he faces a potential sentence of five to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

His trial date will be set Friday, March 8 in the 443rd District Court of Ellis County.