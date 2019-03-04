The stellar freshman campaign for ShaQuoria Thompson at Albion College is not quite complete. There is still a national championship to chase.

She also, however, received much-deserved recognition ahead of the NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships.

It was announced by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Monday that Thompson, a 2018 Waxahachie graduate, and her Albion College teammates, Cassie Vince and Layla Wilks, were named as All-Great Lakes regional performers.

The recognition comes after each of the three student-athletes placed in the top-five individually in the Great Lakes region in their respective events.

Thompson previously placed third in a shot put event with a put of 13.61 meters (44’ 8”) at Indiana Wesleyan University on Feb. 2. That effort ultimately punched her ticket to the NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships held March 8-9 in Boston, Massachusetts, which had the field announced late last week.

Her current career-best put has Thompson ranked 15th in the 20-competitor field ahead of the NCAA championships.

The field events will be held Saturday, with Thompson and the rest of the shot put qualifiers beginning at 11 a.m. on the campus of the University of Massachusetts — Boston.

The Albion College freshman most recently finished second in the shot put at the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Indoor Track & Field Championships with a put of 13.05 meters (42-foot-9. 75). She also placed fourth in the MIAA championships in the weighted throw with a toss of 13.74 meters.

She has twice been named as the MIAA field athlete of the week — Feb. 2 and Nov. 26 — and still holds the Waxahachie High School girls' discus record.

To follow Thompson during her chase for an NCAA Division III championship on Saturday, visit www.ncaa.com/sports/trackfield-indoor-women/d3.