RED OAK

Red Oak ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Goddard presented an update about the city-district partnership during the February regular meeting on Monday. The board of trustees later approved the bond-refunding program to save millions of dollars for the district.

“Hopefully as everything is moving and progressing, March is [when we will make] a recommendation for the agreement to be signed, but we’ve been working on lots of details behind the scenes,” Goddard said about the city-district partnership.

Through the work with the City of Red Oak, it has been determined the ROISD axillary offices for the education foundation will be housed in the new municipal center, which will be owned by the city. This building used to operate as the Live Oak Facility for the district. In the meantime, education foundation members will office in the Career, Technology Education building.

A map of the public works property displayed custodial services, grounds, family services, and the support services center would be located there. Four access points to the potential elementary school located on the Hickory Creek land were also sketched.

“We are working with our attorney and the city’s attorney with a draft that we received today that we are trying to work through and vet,” Goddard said. “My hope is that we will have that for our next meeting.”

2009 BOND MONEY

The trustees unanimously approved to refinance a total of $17,915,000 of the 2009 bond that was initially worth $23.6 million. “After a 10-year period, you are able to refinance that bond,” explained Dr. William Johnston, ROISD chief financial officer.

Brian Grubbs, with SAMCO Capital Markets, Inc., presented a comparison of a bank-qualified and nonbank-qualified refinance strategy. The board voted to follow through with bank-qualified for a structured interest costs savings between $2.8—$3.2 million.

The bonds can be issued as bank-qualified bonds but must be issued in two phases, at least 15 days apart, due to a $10 million limit on bank-qualified bonds. The bank-qualified bonds typically have lower market rates and more cost savings.

ADDING TO THE FLEET

The board unanimously approved to purchase up to four, 77-passenger buses with three-point seat belts. Freels mentioned, “Five years ago in 14-15, we had 2,451 students riding the bus. Today, we have 3,496 riding the bus twice a day. That’s over 1,000 more kids each trip — our fleet is basically the same.”

Freels noted the number of buses has stayed stagnant as the district slowly replaced old buses, with the oldest bus being 24 years old. Funds for the new buses will come from the 2019-20 school year budget. Each bus costs approximately $100,000 and includes an onboard camera system.

MAY ELECTION

The trustees approved the cancelation of the May 4 school board general election since the place one and place two candidates ran unopposed.

Trustee Dr. Joy Shaw will resume her role in place one and Brian Sebring will move into place two after the May special election. Board president John Hawkins currently serves in place two and did not file for re-election. There is still a special election for place five that former board president Henry Lozano once occupied.

SCHOOL CALENDAR

Kevin Freels, assistant superintendent of district operations, presented the 2019-20 school calendar and mentioned trending feedback.

Freels said people suggested that Spring Break was too early. He explained the Spring Break date correlates with Region 10, Midlothian ISD and Waxahachie ISD. Another comment was in consideration was the removal of early release days.

The board of trustees approved the 2019-20 school year calendar with the amendment that an early release day is notated in the calendar for homecoming on Oct. 4.

