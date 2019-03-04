I am writing to make readers aware of an exciting new program that a group of us is working to bring to Amarillo and Canyon.

Family Promise is a national non-profit organization that works to end homelessness, one family at a time. It works in partnership with area churches and social service agencies to help homeless families with children find shelter, employment, and other needed services. Right now we are in the process of recruiting churches to help with this effort. We need a total of at least 13 host churches to commit to provide lodging, meals, and caring hospitality for four weeks per year. Currently four churches have said yes.

The families rotate weekly among these host churches in the evenings, and during the day they go to a Day Center, where they are assisted by Family Promise staff and volunteers in their search for jobs, housing, and social service support.

In 2016, the Amarillo School District reported 2188 homeless students. Surely we as a community can come together to help these children (and others who are too young for school) and their families have a safe place to come home to!

Donations to Family Promise of Amarillo and Canyon are tax-deductible. If you would like to help us make this program a reality here, contact Carol Froeschle at 806-678-8572 for more information or to schedule a presentation at your church. Thank you!

Pastor Wendi Gordon, Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Amarillo