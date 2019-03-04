For the third consecutive week, West Texas A&M freshman Qua Grant was named the Lone Star Conference men's basketball offensive player of the week.

The recognition comes after the 2018 Waxahachie graduate's career-best performance Tuesday night against Eastern New Mexico in the ESPN3 Division II Showcase.

The freshman was sensational against the Greyhounds, scoring a career-high 29 points and shooting a career-best 11-of-18 from the floor, 2-of-6 from three-point range and 5-of-8 from the free throw line. He also pulled down eight rebounds with four steals.

Grant has now scored at least 20 points in consecutive games for the second time in his short collegiate career.

WT finished the regular season a program-best 28-3 (17-1 LSC), which earned the Buffs the No. 1 seed in this week's LSC Tournament. Grant and the Buffs will face eighth-seed Cameron at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Comerica Center in Frisco.

The all-session ticket grants access to all seven sessions of the LSC tournament for $60 and can be purchased at the door. Single session tickets are also available.

All games will be streamed live and free of charge through the LSC GameCentral portal at portal.stretchinternet.com/lonestar.

