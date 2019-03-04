RED OAK

Three individuals were arrested in connection to a theft that took place last week at the Walmart in Red Oak.

According to a Red Oak Police Department release, officers were dispatched to the shopping center at 6:09 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 100 Ryan Drive.

The on-duty dispatcher advised that three black males had entered the store carrying backpacks and, as they exited, the alarm sounded. Red Oak Police established contact with the suspects in front of the business and recovered several stolen items from the three individuals’ backpacks.

The items recovered also matched property descriptions for four separate burglaries of vehicles that had previously taken place.

The suspects in question, 18-year-old Tyler King, 17-year-old Jermiah Griffin and 17-year-old Taquavein Barnes, were all apprehended and taken into custody before being transferred to the Wayne McCollum Detention Center in Waxahachie. All three individuals were charged with four counts of burglary of a vehicle and engaging in organized criminal activity.

King was additionally charged with failure to identify a fugitive from justice and theft of property greater than $100 and fewer than $750.

King is currently detained at the Wayne McCollum Detention Center with a total bond amount of $52,000. Griffin and Barnes were no longer in jail records as of publishing.

Several additional thefts and burglary of vehicle investigations remain active with the Red Oak Police Department that has been linked to these suspects. The Criminal Investigation Division is in the process of obtaining additional warrants for these offenses.