The Waxahachie Lady Indians are off to a blistering start to the softball season and have head coach Steve Howell on the cusp of a milestone.

Following wins Friday afternoon in Corsicana against the Lady Tigers (8-4) and Arlington Heights (11-7), Howell sits at 299 career wins.

He and the Lady Indians will have an opportunity to celebrate the 300-win milestone at home Tuesday night against Cedar Hill or, potentially, Friday at home against Mansfield Lake Ridge.

Both games begin at 5:15 p.m.

CATCHING UP

Waxahachie is currently 10-2 on the season and has swung the bat exceptionally well early on this season. The Lady Indians opened District 7-6A action this past Tuesday with an 18-1 victory against DeSoto.

Chloe Hernandez leads the Lady Indians with 18 hits in 29 at-bats for a team-high .621-batting average. She also has a staggering .711 on-base percentage and 1.172-slugging percentage.

Hernandez also leads the team in runs scored (19) and triples (4). Her 10 RBIs are tied with Hope David (.424/.523/.455) and trail only the 12 runs driven in by Kaylie Burdine (.476/.522/.810).

Cameron Ryer, Erin Deleon, Makenae Stone, Hernandez and Burdine have all left the yard once thus far into the season.

Deleon joins Hernandez in the .600-plus-batting average club (.600) after recording 15 hits in 25 at-bats. She has walked three times and struck out just once. David has 14 hits and Burdine has notched 10 to round out the Lady Indians with double-digit hits.