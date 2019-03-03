June was a wild month for minor league pitcher Jake Norton. It won't even begin to compare to March.

It was just eight short months ago that Norton, a 2015 Waxahachie graduate, received a much-anticipated phone call with a job offer sitting on the other end. Like any excited soon-to-be-employed 22-year-old would do, he promptly reported to duty and began trying on t-shirts to find the right fit.

Norton was ready to begin the next chapter of his life on day three of the Major League Baseball first-year player draft. He was to report back the following week for his first day in a new part-time role at an apartment complex in Nacogdoches, where he was preparing to enter his senior season at Stephen F. Austin University.

He then received the call. The real one this time. A phone call that every boy who has ever dug into a batter's box or fielded a ground ball has dreamt of at least a dozen times.

Norton had officially become No. 957. And he couldn't be more excited.

If there is a traditional path to getting that call from a big-league club, Norton did not take it.

The 6-foot-4 right-handed hurler did not move up to the varsity at Waxahachie High School until his senior year. He then took one of his very few collegiate offers and headed to North Central Texas College, an NJCAA Division I school in Gainesville.

He was never highly touted or recruited. He was, however, confident in his abilities and fueled by a desire to prove his doubters wrong.

“In a way, it helps me because I've always had to push myself to get to that next level," Norton said in a phone interview with the Daily Light. "I remember one kid, specifically, in high school tell me that North Central wasted money on me to give me a scholarship. I'll never forget.

"And ever since then I kind of laughed at it because he said that I was a waste of a scholarship. That honestly motivated me, and I had to prove that guy wrong. It gets me fired up just thinking about it.”

Norton was a weekend starter during his freshman year at NCTC. He then began to receive questionnaires and exchange contact information with pro scouts during his sophomore season and thought that he might have an opportunity to have his name called during the 2017 MLB draft. It didn’t happen, though.

____

Norton explained the most significant change for his personal growth on the mound occurred before ever transferring to SFA. It was at NCTC that he learned to, well, pitch.

That might seem like a trivial sentence for some. And for those, please understand that there is a canyon of a gap between throwing hard and pitching.

For example, cooking ramen is rather simple, but it’s still cooking. Blue-box mac is also easy to follow and anyone can learn to grip a changeup. However, not everyone can master the art of a multi-course meal.

“I didn't have a clue where the ball was going,” Norton explained. “Then, my sophomore year [at NCTC], even on days when I couldn't find my fastball I learned to throw my secondary pitches for strikes.”

He added, “Really, the biggest thing that I learned was in-game adjustments and figuring out what was wrong with a specific pitch so that I would not do it again. In-game adjustments are the biggest factor in pitching for me. If I can't figure out my in-game adjustments, it's going to be a long day.”

Norton advises younger pitchers to rely on feedback from catchers, especially the ones who they regularly throw to.

Norton sat down 75 batters on strikes across 63 innings (10.66 K/9) while at NCTC. He then moved on to SFA to strikeout 29 batters in 33.2 IP, allowing 18 earned runs on 27 hits for a 4.81 ERA.

_____

Norton heads to Jupiter, Florida on Monday for his first foray into a minor league spring training camp, roughly four weeks after the big leaguers reported.

He has no early indication as to which league he will be assigned to come the regular season; though his likely landing spots include a second stint in the Gulf Coast League or a promotion to short-season-A Batavia Muckdogs in the New York-Penn League. Any assignment higher would be icing.

“I don’t really have a set home yet and don’t know where they are putting me,” Norton said. “[...] Spring training is not something that everyone gets to do. It is an opportunity that I've been waiting for my entire life and, I mean, I don't really know how to explain it, but I am happy and ready to get going again. I have been home way too long. I'm just excited to play baseball again.”

Norton agreed that the excitement brewing as he prepares for his first spring training is entirely different then what he felt before he jumped on a plane to head to the GCL this past summer. It is a date that he has had circled since he returned home in August.

It’s also an opportunity he, along with thousands of other ballplayers around the country, have fantasized about since they were old enough to know which hand to put a leather glove on.

“Spring training is something crazy. I'll get to see all the big leaguers and practice with them every now and then and pick their brains," he said. "It’s just something special. It's something I've been dreaming about since I was five years old.”

He will also enjoy the return to full-time baseball activities, as due to lingering shoulder soreness, Norton was instructed to refrain from tossing a baseball around for the better part of three months during the offseason.

Norton eventually began a throwing routine in January, though a bit unorthodox at times. He would “throw with anyone in town” or, if it came to it, toss a couple of dozen baseballs into a net.

“That’s just what you gotta do some times,” Norton laughed. “If I can’t find a throwing partner, I’m throwing into something. You have to get your throwing in somehow.”

The layoff allowed him to earn a little side cash, which is not uncommon for minor league ballplayers, as a private instructor at a DBAT facility in Southlake.

And the need for a little side hustle in the offseason is real: It was not too long ago that 2008 Waxahachie graduate and former Toronto Blue Jays farmhand, Boomer Collins was delivering milk during ahead of his third minor league season.

See, without a big-time signing bonus which is typically associated with a premier-round selection in the MLB first-year player draft, a minor league baseball player is, well, broke. They play the game out of love and on a dream.

According to Emily Waldon with The Athletic, a minor league baseball player will make — pre-tax — $6,100 in A ball and $14,850 in AAA this season.

Yes, that is for the entire season.

Waldon also reported the current federally recognized poverty line for a single-person household is $14,380.

“I told my parents told if I got drafted I didn't care how much money it is, I just want to play at the next level, and they completely understood that,” said Norton, who signed a contract with a $10,000 signing bonus attached, according to Fansided. “I also talked to my coaches, and they agreed that it was a once-in-a-lifetime chance and all that could happen if I stayed for my senior year is it I could get hurt and not get drafted and not have the opportunity to play at the next level.”

______

Norton has yet to experience any of the storied cross-country bus rides associated with the minor leagues but has already heard a few of the “horror stories.”

He’s privy to what a 13-hour ride entails, though has only ever experienced a nine-hour trip from Nacogdoches to the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley as his longest trek thus far.

“It does not sound fun at all but you have to do what you have to do and they are paying me to play the game that I love to play,” he laughed.

To date, Norton said Martin Prado is the most prominent big leaguer he’s had the opportunity to pick the brain of so far. It was a 20-minute conversation inside the training room that taught Norton about being humble and learning to enjoy the moment.

“You see almost zero fans in the GCL. You see nothing but scouts behind the plate,” recalled Norton as he described bleachers filled with radar guns, player development execs and, even on occasion, Mike Hill, who is the Miami Marlins president of baseball operations. “It's crazy to realize just how many big names you throw in front of every single day.”

He finished last season in the GCL with two strikeouts over 3.1 IP. He allowed three runs (none earned) on two hits and five walks.

The GCL Marlins were 3-1 in games in which he pitched.

_____

The Waxahachie baseball program is no stranger to the Major League Draft or even having a hometown boy turn into a major league ballplayer.

According to Baseball Reference, Archie Wise (1932)), Bob Vines (1924-25), Paul Richards (1932-46), George Edmondson (1922-24), Roy Easterwood (1944) and Jimmy Adair (1931) were all born-and-raised in Waxahachie before getting a call to the big leagues in some capacity.

Norton, however, became the first Indian alum to have his name called on draft day since David Martinelli, who was selected out of Dallas Baptist University in the sixth round (167th overall) of the 2016 draft.

Drew Harrison (2012, University of Oklahoma, 23rd RD, 724th overall) and Colton Cain (2009, WHS, 8th RD, 235 overall) preceded Martinelli and Norton. Boomer Collins (DBU) also found his way into the minor leagues as an undrafted free agent and signed with the Toronto Blue Jays organization in 2013.

Norton, who was also just the 19th baseball player drafted out of SFA, is the only Waxahachie alum currently playing professional baseball.

“That’s crazy, and I’ve never really thought about it,” Norton said. “I don’t know what the number is, but I do know there hasn’t been a whole lot in the last 12 years. [...] I want to show out for our city. I have to do my best to work hard every day and to show what Waxahachie baseball is about.”

______

Norton was quick to disclose that he was prepared to potentially be selected on the third and final day of the MLB first-year player draft this past June. He previously had numerous discussions with big-league scouts and thought he could've even been drafted after his second year at NCTC.

However, he couldn’t just sit around and wait for that infamous phone call.

So, naturally and as most any college student would do, Norton got a job — a regular one at the apartment complex where he lived in Nacogdoches.

“I had just gotten called into that job to go try on t-shirts and go sign a little more paperwork. I was in there trying on t-shirts when I got the call,” Norton detailed. “Honestly, the weirdest thing was that my brother, Geoffrey, knew that I got drafted before I did. He was watching the draft tracker and he texted me and said, ‘You did it!’ So I went on Twitter and went to the draft tracker and it said my name. I got the call from the Marlins about five minutes later. It was crazy. I was literally in there trying on t-shirts for a new job.”

And to think: The entire eight-month journey started with not one, but two phone calls related to gainful employment and a newfound ability to play the game he’d played for the better part of two decades.

He added with a laugh, “I got hired by two people at the same time...but baseball is a little bit better than the apartment complex.”