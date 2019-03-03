The high school soccer playoffs are quickly approaching and several Ellis County teams are right in the thick of the race to the postseason.

WAXAHACHIE

Girls

The Waxahachie Lady Indians did not play Friday night. The girls are 16-4 on the season and 7-3 in District 7-6A.

The Lady Indians return to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Mansfield Lake Ridge.

Boys

Waxahachie and Mansfield battled to a 2-2 draw Friday night in Waxahachie.

Both teams scored a goal in each half.

Ryan Hay and Emmanuel Nwokonko scored the two Waxahachie goals on assists by David Hernandez and Austin Andrus.

Lake Ridge received both goals from sophomore Caleb Allen.

The Indians return to action at 7:45 p.m. on the road against Mansfield.

RED OAK

Girls

The Red Oak Lady Hawks enjoyed a bye on Friday.

The Lady Hawks still sit atop the District 14-5A standings but are now tied with Joshua with 15 points. The (7-2-1) Lady Owls, however, have played 10 matches while (7-1-1) Red Oak has played just nine.

Midlothian and Cleburne are tied for third with 10 points and both have a 5-4-0 district record. Waco University (4-6-0) sits fifth with eight points, (2-7-0) Ennis is sixth with four and (1-7-0) Corsicana brings up the read with two.

Ennis and Corsicana still have a game to make up that was postponed due to weather on Feb. 19.

Boys

The Red Oak boys' soccer team was afforded a bye on Friday night.

The Hawks, who are 3-12-3 on the season and 0-6-3 in District 14-5A, return to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on the road against Waco University.

MIDLOTHIAN

Girls

The Lady Panthers wound up on the wrong end of a nailbiter Friday night in Joshua, 2-1.

The Lady Owls Alyssa Stanley scored the eventual game-winner early in the second half to put Joshua up 2-nil. Midlothian later found the back of the net with about 12 minutes to play.

The Lady Panthers host the Ennis Lady Lions on Tuesday with a chance to secure a playoff spot.

Boys

The Midlothian boys' soccer team picked up a 1-nil victory on the road Friday night against always-tough Joshua.

Justin Barnett scored the difference maker on an Erick Guerra assist.

Mason Crowther recorded the shutout in goal behind a strong showing by the Panthers defense.

Midlothian is now 8-0-1 in District 14-5A and 11-4-4 on the season.

The Panthers return to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Ennis.

ENNIS

Girls

The Lady Lions defeated Cleburne 1-nil Friday night with Jazmin Esparza scoring the decider.

The girls will look to bounce-back and jump back into the playoff race Tuesday night on the road against Midlothian.

Boys

Ennis jumped out to a 5-2 lead by the end of the first half Friday night at home against Cleburne, only to surrender four second-half goals and fall, 6-5.

The Lions received goals from Marc Padilla (2), Bryson Bolton (2), and Alexis Dorado (1) on assists provided by Rodrigo Lozano (2), Luis Facio and Nathan Gutierrez.

Ennis faces Midlothian on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.

MIDLOTHIAN HERITAGE

Girls

Rachel Allen and Hannah Dorsey both recorded hat tricks to lead the Midlothian Heritage girls' soccer team to 9-nil victory Friday against Venus.

Brynn Pollock, Kylar Kenter, Kayla Aston and Amiya Guynes also scored goals for the Jaguars. There was also an own-goal charged to Venus.

Taylor Golden and Jaedyn Barela combined for the clean sheet in goal.

Heritage, now 16-1-3 on the season and 5-0 in District 12-4A, returns to the pitch at 7:15 p.m Friday against Alvarado.

Boys

The Midlothian Heritage boy pulled out a 4-1 victory Friday night on the road against Venus.

Justin Cooper scored a pair of goals, while Daniel Hunter and Garrett Garvin also found the net.

Heritage improved to 15-6-1 on the season and 5-2 in District 12-4A.

The Jaguars return to action at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at home for senior night against Keene. The festivities begin at 6:40 p.m. at Midlothian ISD Multipurpose Stadium.

LIFE WAXAHACHIE

FERRIS

Girls

Life Waxahachie dominated Ferris in girls' soccer action Friday night in Waxahachie, 5-nil.

The Lady Mustangs are now 4-10-1 on the year and 3-3 in District 12-4A, while Ferris is 8-15-1 and 1-4.

Boys

After a scoreless first half, Life Waxahachie found the back of the net three times in the second half to defeat Ferris, 3-nil.

The victory improved the Mustangs to 13-5-4 on the year and 6-1 in district play, while Ferris fell to 11-10 on the season and 4-3 in District 12-4A.