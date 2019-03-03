McDowell named to board of directors

Centennial Bank President C. Brett McDowell has been inducted into the 2019 class of the board of directors for the Texas Lyceum, a nonprofit, non-partisan organization that cultivates next-generation leaders.

In total, 26 new directors from across the state were welcomed into the association on Jan. 31 at the Texas State Capitol during the Investiture of 2019 Lyceum by President Sanjay Ramabhadran.

“The Lyceum is the gold standard for leadership, policy and visionary thought in Texas,” said McDowell. “I am honored and humbled to be selected as a director and representative of the class of 2019. Most importantly I am excited to build long term friendships with my fellow Lyceumites from diverse backgrounds, running the gamut of the political spectrum.”

Members of the group are selected based on professional achievement, civic contribution and leadership. A total of 96 men and women serve staggered, three-year terms on the board of directors.

FirstCapital completes acquisition of Fidelity Bank

First Bancshares of Texas, Inc. – the holding company for FirstCapital Bank of Texas – has officially acquired Wichita Falls-based FB Bancshares, Inc. – the holding company for Fidelity Bank.

FirstCapital, headquartered in Midland, announced its plans of the merger in November 2018. The combined bank has approximately $1.6 billion in total assets, $1.3 billion in total loans and $1.4 billion in total deposits with seventeen locations across Texas.

Upon the closing of the transaction on March 1, FB Bancshares, Inc. is dissolved, and Fidelity Bank will operate under First Bancshares of Texas, Inc.

The official name change, and transition of the branches and accounts will take place in July when Fidelity Bank locations will become branches of FCB.

Anthony Mechanical Services wins award

Anthony Mechanical Services, Inc., a leading provider of HVAC solutions throughout northwest and central Texas, was named Linc Service’s 2018 Contractor of the Year for 2018 during ABM Franchising Group’s 2019 Continuing Education Conference held Feb. 7-9 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The award was presented to Anthony Mechanical Services’ Midland office, which also includes the company’s Abilene and San Angelo operations. Anthony Mechanical Services became a Linc Service franchise in 1982. The company currently operates out of Lubbock, Midland, Abilene and San Angelo.

“We’ve had a successful business in our Midland office for several years, but our Linc Area Vice President, Carlos Lozano, challenged our team three years ago to find three things we could do different to become Contractor of the Year,” said John Anthony, president of Anthony Mechanical Services. “In 2018, everything came together in sales, operations and Linc Service system utilization.”

The award marks the second time an Anthony Mechanical Services office has won the award – which is regarded as ABM Franchising Group’s most prestigious. Anthony Mechanical Services’ Lubbock office previously received the award in 1996.

