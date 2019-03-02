Austin police were searching Saturday for the driver and passenger of a car that drove through a barricaded section of the Sixth Street entertainment district in the early morning, nearly striking the officers who fired at the fleeing vehicle and leading authorities on a high-speed chase through Southeast Austin.

After following the blue Cadillac sedan for 12 minutes all the way to U.S. 183 and Texas 130, police abandoned the chase, Police Chief Brian Manley said.

"Ultimately the pursuing officers determined it was too dangerous to continue the pursuit at that time," Manley said during a predawn news conference.

Manley said the incident started when officers saw the Cadillac in a barricaded section of Neches Street, roughly a block from Sixth Street, at about 1:30 a.m. He said the car sped up and went farther into the barricaded area when officers tried to get it to turn around. That's when an officer, whom Manley did not identify, fired at the car. The vehicle continued heading north and eventually turned right onto East Seventh Street.

The incident occurred just days before the beginning of South by Southwest and a few blocks away from where, during the 2014 festival, an intoxicated driver fleeing police barreled through a barricaded area in Red River Street, killing four people and wounding more than 20 others. The driver, Rashad Owens, was found guilty of capital murder in 2016 and is serving a sentence of life in prison.

Manley told the American-Statesman that Saturday's incident could be instructive to police as they implement safety measures for this year's SXSW festival.

"We want to understand how the vehicle got into the barricaded area," he said.

On typical weekends, police use standard road barriers for downtown street closures near Sixth Street. During SXSW, police augment those with sturdier water-filled barricades, and this year police vehicles also will be parked at every intersection of closed roads. The festival, which brings thousands to downtown, will run from March 8 to 17.

In addition to Sixth Street, Rainey and Red River streets will be barricaded pedestrian zones during SXSW.

Police increased safety measures in the area after the 2014 crash, adding dozens of more officers, better lighting and additional barricades and cameras.

City Council Member Kathy Tovo, who represents the downtown district, said she was pleased with the vigilance of the officers who noticed the Cadillac enter the barricaded area Saturday morning.

"I feel very confident going into South by Southwest that police have a very good safety plan," she said. "They continue to make revisions year after year."

Police on Saturday were asking for the public's assistance in identifying the fleeing vehicle — believed to be a dark metallic blue Cadlillac CTS four-door sedan with tinted windows — and up to four occupants. The Austin Police Department Special Investigations Unit said the driver appeared to be a man with short, dark hair wearing a light-colored T-shirt. One passenger appeared to be a man with dark hair, a dark shirt with white lettering, a dark long-sleeve shirt or jacket and light colored pants.

Austin police are asking anyone with information about the case to call their Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588. Capital Area Crime Stoppers, which can be reached at 512-472-TIPS, is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

The officer who shot at the car, whom Manley described as a 10-year veteran of the Austin police force, was placed on administrative duty, a standard practice, while police investigate the shooting.