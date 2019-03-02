After some light drizzle and a foggy morning, Saturday afternoon will remain chilly with a chance of showers and a high temperature expected to reach 55 degrees.

There's a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms before noon and increasingly windy conditions, with gusts up to 25 mph. In the evening, a chance of rain grows to 40 percent before a cold front blows through on Sunday.

The strong arctic cold front will bring overnight temperatures in some parts of Central Texas below zero on Sunday and Monday nights. Low temperatures are expected in the 20s in the Hill Country and Austin area on Monday and Tuesday mornings, with nasty wind chills dropping into the teens.

The National Weather Service is calling on residents to protect plants, pipes and pets, and warns that the freeze could damage fruit trees and early season gardens that are already perking up due to milder temperatures in recent days and weeks.